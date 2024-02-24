Live

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Chelsea v/s Tottenham Hotspur match

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, EPL 2023

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Chelsea's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

Chelsea 0 - 0 Pre-match Tottenham Hotspur