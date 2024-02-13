EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score
Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Crystal Palace's home ground. The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 0: Chelsea 0
7' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: free kick lost
Hand ball by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).
5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.
5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: offside
Offside, Chelsea. Malo Gusto is caught offside.
4' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: free kick won
Noni Madueke (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
4' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Matheus França (Crystal Palace).
2' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.
EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: lineup
Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Matheus França de Oliveira, Will Hughes, Chris Richards, Daniel Muñoz, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma. Chelsea Starting XI -: Djordje Petrovic, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Emiliano da Silva, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Moisés Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Conor Gallagher
EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea. The match is scheduled to take place today at Crystal Palace home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.