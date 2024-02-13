Edit Profile
Monday, Feb 12, 2024
    News / sports / football / EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score
    EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score

    Feb 12, 2024 8:08 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Crystal Palace v/s Chelsea match. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 0: Chelsea 0
    EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Crystal Palace and Chelsea at Crystal Palace's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Crystal Palace 0: Chelsea 0

    Feb 12, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    7' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: free kick lost

    Hand ball by Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace).

    Feb 12, 2024 8:06 PM IST

    5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Feb 12, 2024 8:06 PM IST

    5' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: offside

    Offside, Chelsea. Malo Gusto is caught offside.

    Feb 12, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    4' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: free kick won

    Noni Madueke (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 12, 2024 8:05 PM IST

    4' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Matheus França (Crystal Palace).

    Feb 12, 2024 8:04 PM IST

    2' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: free kick won

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 12, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    2' EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: free kick won

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 12, 2024 8:01 PM IST

    EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 12, 2024 7:01 PM IST

    EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score: lineup

    Crystal Palace Starting XI -: Tyrick Mitchell, Matheus França de Oliveira, Will Hughes, Chris Richards, Daniel Muñoz, Jordan Ayew, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Dean Henderson, Adam Wharton, Joachim Andersen, Jefferson Lerma. Chelsea Starting XI -: Djordje Petrovic, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Emiliano da Silva, Noni Madueke, Nicolas Jackson, Moisés Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Conor Gallagher

    Feb 12, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    EPL 2023 Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Crystal Palace and Chelsea. The match is scheduled to take place today at Crystal Palace home ground, kicking off at 01:30 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

