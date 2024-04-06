Fulham vs Newcastle United Live Score, Fulham 0-0 Newcastle United EPL 2023
Fulham vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Fulham and Newcastle United at Fulham's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Fulham vs Newcastle United Match Updates:
As of now, Fulham are placed at 13 in the league table, while Newcastle United are at 8.
Fulham played Nottingham Forest in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 3-1 whereas Newcastle United faced Everton in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 1-1.
Fulham vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Fulham Starting XI -: Tosin Adarabioyo, Alex Iwobi, Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Antonee Robinson, Tom Cairney, Calvin Bassey, Willian Borges da Silva, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves.
Newcastle United Starting XI -: Lewis Hall, Martin Dúbravka, Sean Longstaff, Emil Krafth, Alexander Isak, Joe Willock, Bruno Guimarães Rodriguez Moura, Anthony Gordon, Jacob Murphy, Dan Burn, Fabian Schär.
Fulham vs Newcastle United Live Score, EPL 2023:
