EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score

Feb 01, 2024 01:38 AM IST
EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester City v/s Burnley match. Results of the game for now Manchester City 2: Burnley 0

EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester City and Burnley at Manchester City's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Manchester City 2: Burnley 0 Goal Scorers: Julián Álvarez-Manchester City Football Club(16'),Julián Álvarez-Manchester City Football Club(22'),

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:38 AM IST
    37' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:38 AM IST
    37' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:36 AM IST
    35' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:33 AM IST
    31' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ameen Al Dakhil.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST
    30' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Matheus Nunes (Manchester City).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:30 AM IST
    30' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:30 AM IST
    29' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: offside

    Offside, Burnley. Lyle Foster is caught offside.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:30 AM IST
    29' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:30 AM IST
    29' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Zeki Amdouni (Burnley).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:29 AM IST
    27' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodri.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:28 AM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:28 AM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:25 AM IST
    23' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Rico Lewis.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: goal

    Goal! Manchester City 2, Burnley 0. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a set piece situation.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: yellow card

    Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:20 AM IST
    19' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:20 AM IST
    19' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:19 AM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémy Doku.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:17 AM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: goal

    Goal! Manchester City 1, Burnley 0. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:17 AM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémy Doku.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:16 AM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémy Doku.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:14 AM IST
    13' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner

    Corner, Burnley. Conceded by John Stones.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:11 AM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:11 AM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Sander Berge (Burnley).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:10 AM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:10 AM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:08 AM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:08 AM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Sander Berge (Burnley).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:07 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:07 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City).

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won

    Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 01, 2024 01:01 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 01, 2024 12:01 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: lineup

    Manchester City Starting XI -: Rico Lewis, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, Julián Álvarez, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, Ederson Santana de Moraes, Nathan Aké, Matheus Luiz Nunes, Josko Gvardiol. Burnley Starting XI -: James Trafford, Ameen Al Dakhil, Sander Berge, Victor Alexander da Silva, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Hjalmar Ekdal, Dara O'Shea, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni

  • Feb 01, 2024 12:01 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester City and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester City home ground, kicking off at 01:00 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

