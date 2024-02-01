EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score
EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester City v/s Burnley match. Results of the game for now Manchester City 2: Burnley 0
Follow all the updates here:
- Feb 01, 2024 01:38 AM IST37' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Vitinho (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:38 AM IST37' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:36 AM IST35' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Josko Gvardiol (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:33 AM IST31' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ameen Al Dakhil.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:31 AM IST30' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Matheus Nunes (Manchester City).
- Feb 01, 2024 01:30 AM IST30' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:30 AM IST29' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: offside
Offside, Burnley. Lyle Foster is caught offside.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:30 AM IST29' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Nathan Aké (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:30 AM IST29' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Zeki Amdouni (Burnley).
- Feb 01, 2024 01:29 AM IST27' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodri.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:28 AM IST26' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box following a corner.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:28 AM IST26' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Josko Gvardiol.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:25 AM IST23' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Rico Lewis.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST22' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: goal
Goal! Manchester City 2, Burnley 0. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne with a through ball following a set piece situation.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:23 AM IST21' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: yellow card
Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST21' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:22 AM IST21' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Hjalmar Ekdal (Burnley).
- Feb 01, 2024 01:20 AM IST19' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Rico Lewis (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:20 AM IST19' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Josh Brownhill (Burnley).
- Feb 01, 2024 01:19 AM IST18' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémy Doku.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:17 AM IST16' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: goal
Goal! Manchester City 1, Burnley 0. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Matheus Nunes.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:17 AM IST15' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jérémy Doku.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:16 AM IST15' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt blocked
- Feb 01, 2024 01:14 AM IST13' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by John Stones.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:11 AM IST9' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:11 AM IST9' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Sander Berge (Burnley).
- Feb 01, 2024 01:10 AM IST7' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: corner
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:10 AM IST7' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:08 AM IST7' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Matheus Nunes (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:08 AM IST7' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Sander Berge (Burnley).
- Feb 01, 2024 01:07 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost
- Feb 01, 2024 01:07 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick lost
- Feb 01, 2024 01:06 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: free kick won
Jóhann Gudmundsson (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
- Feb 01, 2024 01:01 AM ISTEPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.
- Feb 01, 2024 12:01 AM ISTEPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score: lineup
Manchester City Starting XI -: Rico Lewis, Phil Foden, John Stones, Kevin De Bruyne, Jérémy Doku, Julián Álvarez, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, Ederson Santana de Moraes, Nathan Aké, Matheus Luiz Nunes, Josko Gvardiol. Burnley Starting XI -: James Trafford, Ameen Al Dakhil, Sander Berge, Victor Alexander da Silva, Jóhann Gudmundsson, Josh Brownhill, Hjalmar Ekdal, Dara O'Shea, Wilson Odobert, Lyle Foster, Zeki Amdouni
- Feb 01, 2024 12:01 AM ISTEPL 2023 Manchester City vs Burnley Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester City and Burnley. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester City home ground, kicking off at 01:00 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.