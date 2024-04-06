Edit Profile
Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
    Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Score, Manchester United 0-0 Liverpool EPL 2023

    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST
    Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Manchester United v/s Liverpool match
    Manchester United vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester United and Liverpool at Manchester United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    06 Apr, 20240-0
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    As of now, Manchester United are placed at 6 in the league table, while Liverpool are at 1.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Manchester United played Chelsea FC in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 4-3 whereas Liverpool faced Sheffield United in their last English Premier League outing and Win 3-1.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Manchester United and Liverpool. The match is scheduled to take place today at Manchester United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

