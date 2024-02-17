Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Nottingham Forest and West Ham United at Nottingham Forest's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup
Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Danilo dos Santos de Oliveira, Neco Williams, Nuno Albertino Varela Tavares, Felipe Augusto de Almeida Monteiro, Morgan Gibbs-White, Richie Laryea, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Matz Sels, Nicolás Domínguez, Taiwo Awoniyi. West Ham United Starting XI -: Alphonse Areola, Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson Palmieri dos Santos, Vladimír Coufal, Kalvin Phillips, Kurt Zouma, Michail Antonio, James Ward-Prowse, Edson Álvarez
Nottingham Forest vs West Ham United Live Score, EPL 2023:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and West Ham United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Nottingham Forest home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.