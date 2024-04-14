West Ham United vs Fulham Live Score, West Ham United 0-0 Fulham EPL 2023
West Ham United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring West Ham United and Fulham at West Ham United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Arsenal - 71 points
2. Liverpool - 71 points
3. Manchester City - 70 points
4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points
As of now, West Ham United are placed at 7 in the league table, while Fulham are at 13.
West Ham United played Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas Fulham faced Newcastle United in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 1-0.
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between West Ham United and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at West Ham United home ground, kicking off at 06:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.