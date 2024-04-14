Edit Profile
    West Ham United vs Fulham Live Score, West Ham United 0-0 Fulham EPL 2023

    Apr 14, 2024 6:14 PM IST
    West Ham United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) West Ham United v/s Fulham match
    West Ham United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023
    West Ham United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023

    West Ham United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring West Ham United and Fulham at West Ham United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    West Ham UnitedWest Ham United
    14 Apr, 20240-0
    FulhamFulham
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 14, 2024 6:14 PM IST

    West Ham United vs Fulham Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 14, 2024 5:59 PM IST

    West Ham United vs Fulham Match Updates:

    As of now, West Ham United are placed at 7 in the league table, while Fulham are at 13.

    Apr 14, 2024 5:44 PM IST

    West Ham United vs Fulham Match Updates:

    West Ham United played Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas Fulham faced Newcastle United in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 1-0.

    Apr 14, 2024 5:29 PM IST

    West Ham United vs Fulham Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between West Ham United and Fulham. The match is scheduled to take place today at West Ham United home ground, kicking off at 06:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    © 2024 HindustanTimes