EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score
- Feb 02, 2024 02:11 AM IST26' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a set piece situation.Feb 02, 2024 02:10 AM IST26' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 02, 2024 02:10 AM IST26' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Tommy Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers).Feb 02, 2024 02:08 AM IST22' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: goal
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 2. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.Feb 02, 2024 02:07 AM IST21' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Lemina.Feb 02, 2024 02:07 AM IST21' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Lemina.Feb 02, 2024 02:05 AM IST17' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: corner
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Shaw.Feb 02, 2024 02:05 AM IST16' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box.Feb 02, 2024 02:00 AM IST15' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 02, 2024 02:00 AM IST15' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).Feb 02, 2024 01:56 AM IST11' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box.Feb 02, 2024 01:50 AM IST5' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: goal
Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Højlund.Feb 02, 2024 01:49 AM IST3' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: yellow card
Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.Feb 02, 2024 01:48 AM IST3' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).Feb 02, 2024 01:48 AM IST3' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won
Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 02, 2024 01:45 AM ISTEPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 02, 2024 12:47 AM ISTEPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: lineup
Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI -: Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha, Tote António Gomes, Maximilian Kilman, Pedro Lomba Neto, Nélson Cabral Semedo, José Pedro Malheiro de Sá, Matt Doherty, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Tommy Doyle, Craig Dawson, Mario Lemina. Manchester United Starting XI -: Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, José Diogo Dalot Teixeira, Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martínez, André Onana, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Rasmus Højlund, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro GarnachoFeb 02, 2024 12:46 AM ISTEPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Wolverhampton Wanderers home ground, kicking off at 01:45 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
