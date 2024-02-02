 EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score | Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Football / EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score
Live

EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score

Feb 02, 2024 02:11 AM IST
EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Wolverhampton Wanderers v/s Manchester United match. Results of the game for now Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: Manchester United 2

EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Wolverhampton Wanderers's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for ...Read More some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Wolverhampton Wanderers 0: Manchester United 2 Goal Scorers: Marcus Rashford-Manchester United FC(5'),Rasmus Højlund-Manchester United FC(22'),

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:11 AM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes with a cross following a set piece situation.

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:10 AM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:10 AM IST
    26' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Tommy Doyle (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:08 AM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: goal

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 2. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:07 AM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Lemina.

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:07 AM IST
    21' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mario Lemina.

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:05 AM IST
    17' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: corner

    Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Luke Shaw.

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:05 AM IST
    16' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:03 AM IST
  • Feb 02, 2024 02:01 AM IST
  • Feb 02, 2024 02:00 AM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 02, 2024 02:00 AM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  • Feb 02, 2024 01:56 AM IST
    11' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box.

  • Feb 02, 2024 01:50 AM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: goal

    Goal! Wolverhampton Wanderers 0, Manchester United 1. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Rasmus Højlund.

  • Feb 02, 2024 01:49 AM IST
    3' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: yellow card

    Casemiro (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 02, 2024 01:48 AM IST
    3' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Casemiro (Manchester United).

  • Feb 02, 2024 01:48 AM IST
    3' EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: free kick won

    Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 02, 2024 01:45 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 02, 2024 12:47 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score: lineup

    Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI -: Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha, Tote António Gomes, Maximilian Kilman, Pedro Lomba Neto, Nélson Cabral Semedo, José Pedro Malheiro de Sá, Matt Doherty, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Tommy Doyle, Craig Dawson, Mario Lemina. Manchester United Starting XI -: Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, José Diogo Dalot Teixeira, Raphaël Varane, Lisandro Martínez, André Onana, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Rasmus Højlund, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho

  • Feb 02, 2024 12:46 AM IST
    EPL 2023 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester United Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Wolverhampton Wanderers home ground, kicking off at 01:45 AM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

Topics
Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester United English Premier League
© 2024 HindustanTimes
