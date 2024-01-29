 Man United manager Erik ten Hag opens up on Marcus Rashford's absence | Football News - Hindustan Times
News / Sports / Football / Manchester United vs Newport County: Erik ten Hag reveals reason behind Rashford's absence in build-up to FA Cup tie

Manchester United vs Newport County: Erik ten Hag reveals reason behind Rashford's absence in build-up to FA Cup tie

Reuters |
Jan 29, 2024 01:55 PM IST

Man United said in a statement before their 4-2 win that the 26-year-old England international had "stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers".

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag said Marcus Rashford's absence for their FA Cup fourth-round fixture against Newport County was an "internal matter" after the Premier League club said the forward "was not well enough" to be in the squad.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford with manager Erik ten Hag after being substituted (REUTERS)

United said in a statement before their 4-2 win that the 26-year-old England international had "stayed at Carrington to train as he recovers".

"He reported ill and the rest is an internal matter," Ten Hag said on Sunday. "It is an internal matter. As I said, we will deal with it. I will deal with it."

Rashford, United's Player of the Year in the last campaign, has four goals and six assists in all competitions this season.

