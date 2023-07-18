Haaland beats Mbappe to become world's most valuable player, 2 Real Madrid stars in top 10 list: Report

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland has upstaged Paris Saint Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe to top the list of most valued players in the world. Finding the back of the net at a record-breaking pace, Haaland joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund ahead of the start of the previous season. Pep Guardiola’s Man City roped in Haaland from the Bundesliga club in a deal worth £51 million. The Man City forward shattered Mohamed Salah’s record of 32 goals in the English Premier League (EPL) last season. Erling Haaland has overtaken Kylian Mbappe as the world's most valuable player(AP-Reuters)

The leading Premier League scorer in a single season, Man City star Haaland shattered multiple goalscoring records in a treble-winning campaign. Though Haaland failed to score in the final of the UEFA Champions League against Inter Milan, the Norwegian star netted 52 goals in all competitions to cap off an unforgettable season. After a blockbuster season with Man City, Haaland has also overtaken Mbappe as the world's most valuable player.

Haaland is the most valued player at 194 million euros

According to the football and business portal - Football Benchmark, Haaland is now ahead of Mbappe in the star-studded list of most valuable football players. The former Borussia Dortmund star has a market value of 194 million euros. PSG forward Mbappe is placed second with a market value of 182 million euros.

The French striker is followed by Real Madrid stars Vinicius and Jude Bellingham. The third most valued player in the list, Real Madrid's Vinicius has a market value of 157 million euros. Vinicius' teammate at Real Madrid, England midfielder Bellingham is the fourth-most valued player at 152 million euros. The list also features the likes of Jamal Musiala (149 million euros), Gavi (140 million euros), Bukayo Saka (136 million euros), Phil Foden (131 million euros), Pedri (129 million euros) and Victor Osimhen (118 million euros).

According to Swiss research group CIES Football Observatory, Mbappe was the most valuable football player last year. The 2018 World Cup winner had earlier snubbed Real Madrid to extend his stay at PSG. Mbappe had secured the top spot with an estimated transfer value of 205.6 million euros in 2022.

