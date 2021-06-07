Euro 2020: England in better place now as compared to 2018 WC, says Harry Kane

England football captain Harry Kane has said that his side is in a better place as compared to where they were ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Euro 2020 is set to kick off on June 11 and England will lock horns against Croatia in their opening match of the tournament on Sunday, June 13.

"We are probably in a better place. Going into that World Cup, we maybe were not sure where we were as a team, but we performed really well and stepped up to the occasion," Kane told the official England podcast after warm-up victories over Austria and Romania.

"I feel like now we have had a bit more experience, players in the biggest games for their club and obviously players who have played in that World Cup have had that experience as well. I feel like we are in a good place. We know there is still a lot of hard work that goes into it. We do not just turn up and win the tournament," he added.

England had suffered a defeat at the hands of Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. Kane is one of nine players included in England's squad for the tournament opener who faced Croatia in the 2018 semifinals.

"We have not won a tournament as a country for a long time, so there needs to be a lot of good mentality along the whole way as it is a long, tough journey to get to the later stages of a major tournament," said Kane.

Earlier, Kane had won the Premier League Golden Boot after scoring most goals in the 2020-21 season.