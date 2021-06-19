Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary hold France to a 1-1 draw in Budapest

Hungary vs France, Euro 2020 Highlights: There was no winner at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest as both France and Hungary shared the spoils. Hungary stunned France as they took a 1-0 lead at halftime. Attila Fiola got a chance to have a clear shot at goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and he did not miss. But France equalised through Antoine Griezmann in the 66th minute.

