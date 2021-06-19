Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary hold France to a 1-1 draw in Budapest
- UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary managed to hold France to a 1-1 draw at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. Attila Fiola gave Hungary the lead in the first half but Griezmann equalised in the 66th minute. Follow updates of the Hungary vs France match at Euro 2020.
Hungary vs France, Euro 2020 Highlights: There was no winner at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest as both France and Hungary shared the spoils. Hungary stunned France as they took a 1-0 lead at halftime. Attila Fiola got a chance to have a clear shot at goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and he did not miss. But France equalised through Antoine Griezmann in the 66th minute.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUN 19, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Hungary 1-1 France at fulltime
Amazing effort by Hungary in Budapest. They hold France to a 1-1 draw and are still in contention for a place in last 16. They have blown open the Group with this performance.
-
JUN 19, 2021 08:25 PM IST
90+3' Hungary 1-1 France
Griezmann hit a free-kick from the edge of the box but Hungary goalkeeper Gulacki came out to clear it. But a potential penalty check going on.
-
JUN 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST
90' Hungary 1-1 France
4 minutes have been added on by the officials. Can France make it count or will Hungary hold them to a draw?
-
JUN 19, 2021 08:18 PM IST
Lemar comes on
Ousmane Dembele has been substituted. He came on as a sub but is replaced by Thomas Lemar.
-
JUN 19, 2021 08:16 PM IST
83' Hungary 1-1 France
Portugal scored in the 83rd minute against Hungary and then went on to win the game. Can France do the same?
-
JUN 19, 2021 08:13 PM IST
80' Hungary 1-1 France
Mbappe had a great chance to win for France. He was clear on goal after a pass from Giroud but his powerful shot was straight at the goalkeeper.
-
JUN 19, 2021 08:07 PM IST
76' Hungary 1-1 France
Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema are off with Olivier Giroud and Christian Tolisso replacing them.
-
JUN 19, 2021 08:06 PM IST
73' Hungary 1-1 France
Hungary has slowed down the match with their passing. France are running after the ball as they look for the winner.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:58 PM IST
66' Griezmann equalises! Hungary 1-1 France
Antoine Griezmann has made it 1-1. Mbappe crossed it inside the box which eventually fell to Barcelona forward. He did not make any mistake as he equalized for France.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:50 PM IST
58' Hungary 1-0 France
Dembele has just come on as a substitute and has made an instant impact. He strikes the woodwork.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:44 PM IST
52' Hungary 1-0 France
A little flair-up between Kimpembe and Szalai.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:40 PM IST
48' Hungary 1-0 France
Paul Pogba has a shot saved by Gulacki. It was going towards Mbappe but good save by him.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST
Hungary 1-0 France at halftime
It is goalline no one expected. Hungary is in front at the break. Deschamps is sure to give a big speech to his players at halftime. Maybe some changes?
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
45+2' GOAL! Hungary 1-0 France
Attila Fiola has put Hungary in front. He was set up by Attila Szalai and got a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper and he made no mistake. What a turnaround.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:13 PM IST
41' Hungary 0-0 France
France have had the majority of the possession and also had the better chances but haven't been able to get a breakthrough.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:07 PM IST
36' Hungary 0-0 France
Pogba had a shot on goal near the goaline. He was trying to catch the goalkeeper offguard. But it hit the sidenetting.
-
JUN 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
30' Hungary 0-0 France
BIG Chance for Benzema. Brilliant counter-attack by France led to Benzema having a clear shot on goal but he mis-hit it.
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:57 PM IST
25' Hungary 0-0 France
It was Mbappe who took the free-kick. But it hit flush in the face of the substitute Nikolics.
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST
22' France 0-0 Hungary
Free-kick at a dangerous position for France. Can Griezmann make the most of it?
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:45 PM IST
13' France 0-0 Hungary
Terrific stop by the Hungary goalkeeper. Benzema had a decent strike on target with was saved by the goalkeeper. But the ball fell to Griezman, whose shot was excellently saved by Peter Gulacsi. However, he was called offside.
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST
12' France 0-0 Hungary
France are still looking for their first meaningful attack. Hungary have defended well till now.
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:38 PM IST
6' France 0-0 Hungary
Hungary on a counter-attack but was cut-off by Antoine Griezmann. He has been a solid presence even at the back for France. That is why he one of the first names on the team sheet.
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:32 PM IST
1' France 0-0 Hungary
Experts are predicting an easy win for France but can Hungary cause a shock?
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:21 PM IST
1 change for France
Lucas Digne is the only change that Didier Deschamps has made to the playing XI. He comes in for Lucas Hernandez.
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:05 PM IST
Hungary Playing XI
Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Aadam Szalai (captain)
-
JUN 19, 2021 06:05 PM IST
France Playing XI
Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpempe, Lucas Digne; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezman, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema
-
JUN 19, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Hungary vs France - LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to the live blog of Euro 2020 match between Hungary and France.
Get our daily newsletter
Spain struggle to 1-1 draw with Poland
- Morata broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, pouncing to sweep home Gerard Moreno's driven ball into the box and, though a linesman's flag for offside delayed the celebrations, the goal was awarded following a VAR review.
Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland: Action in images
- Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland: Here is all the action from Spain vs Poland match in images.
Barcelona signs Netherlands striker Memphis Depay
- After stints with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United, Depay joined Lyon in January 2017. His last season with Lyon was his best, scoring 20 goals.
Euro 2020 Highlights: Lewandowsi saves the day, Spain 1-1 Poland in FT
Hungary ready to surprise Germany after France draw, says coach
Germany complete incredible comeback to beat Portugal 4-2
- Germany, who were beaten by France in their opening match, started at breakneck speed but fell behind against the run of play when Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 107th international goal after a swift counter attack.
Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany: Action in images
- Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany: Here is all the action in images from Portugal vs Germany match.
Euro 2020 H/Ls: Gosens, Havertz star in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal
Hungary vs France, Euro 2020: Action in pictures
- There was no winner at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest as both France and Hungary shared the spoils. Hungary stunned France as they took a 1-0 lead at halftime. Attila Fiola got a chance to have a clear shot at goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and he did not miss. But France equalised through Antoine Griezmann in the 66th minute.
Euro 2020: France held 1-1 by passionate Hungary at packed Puskas Arena
UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming Spain vs Poland: When and where to watch
Portugal vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch
Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary hold France to a 1-1 draw in Budapest
- UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary managed to hold France to a 1-1 draw at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. Attila Fiola gave Hungary the lead in the first half but Griezmann equalised in the 66th minute. Follow updates of the Hungary vs France match at Euro 2020.
Italy's reserves anxious to face Wales at Euro 2020
Euro 2020: Eriksen's surprise visit gave 'good energy' to Denmark team
- Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their European Championship base camp outside the capital.