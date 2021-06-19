Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary hold France to a 1-1 draw in Budapest
France's Lucas Digne reacts.
France's Lucas Digne reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
Live

Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary hold France to a 1-1 draw in Budapest

  • UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary managed to hold France to a 1-1 draw at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. Attila Fiola gave Hungary the lead in the first half but Griezmann equalised in the 66th minute. Follow updates of the Hungary vs France match at Euro 2020.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:40 PM IST

Hungary vs France, Euro 2020 Highlights: There was no winner at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest as both France and Hungary shared the spoils. Hungary stunned France as they took a 1-0 lead at halftime. Attila Fiola got a chance to have a clear shot at goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and he did not miss. But France equalised through Antoine Griezmann in the 66th minute.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:27 PM IST

    Hungary 1-1 France at fulltime

    Amazing effort by Hungary in Budapest. They hold France to a 1-1 draw and are still in contention for a place in last 16. They have blown open the Group with this performance.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:25 PM IST

    90+3' Hungary 1-1 France

    Griezmann hit a free-kick from the edge of the box but Hungary goalkeeper Gulacki came out to clear it. But a potential penalty check going on.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:21 PM IST

    90' Hungary 1-1 France

    4 minutes have been added on by the officials. Can France make it count or will Hungary hold them to a draw?

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:18 PM IST

    Lemar comes on

    Ousmane Dembele has been substituted. He came on as a sub but is replaced by Thomas Lemar.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:16 PM IST

    83' Hungary 1-1 France

    Portugal scored in the 83rd minute against Hungary and then went on to win the game. Can France do the same?

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:13 PM IST

    80' Hungary 1-1 France

    Mbappe had a great chance to win for France. He was clear on goal after a pass from Giroud but his powerful shot was straight at the goalkeeper.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:07 PM IST

    76' Hungary 1-1 France

    Paul Pogba and Karim Benzema are off with Olivier Giroud and Christian Tolisso replacing them.

  • JUN 19, 2021 08:06 PM IST

    73' Hungary 1-1 France

    Hungary has slowed down the match with their passing. France are running after the ball as they look for the winner.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:58 PM IST

    66' Griezmann equalises! Hungary 1-1 France

    Antoine Griezmann has made it 1-1. Mbappe crossed it inside the box which eventually fell to Barcelona forward. He did not make any mistake as he equalized for France.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:50 PM IST

    58' Hungary 1-0 France

    Dembele has just come on as a substitute and has made an instant impact. He strikes the woodwork.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:44 PM IST

    52' Hungary 1-0 France

    A little flair-up between Kimpembe and Szalai.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:40 PM IST

    48' Hungary 1-0 France

    Paul Pogba has a shot saved by Gulacki. It was going towards Mbappe but good save by him.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:22 PM IST

    Hungary 1-0 France at halftime

    It is goalline no one expected. Hungary is in front at the break. Deschamps is sure to give a big speech to his players at halftime. Maybe some changes?

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST

    45+2' GOAL! Hungary 1-0 France

    Attila Fiola has put Hungary in front. He was set up by Attila Szalai and got a one-on-one chance with the goalkeeper and he made no mistake. What a turnaround.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:13 PM IST

    41' Hungary 0-0 France

    France have had the majority of the possession and also had the better chances but haven't been able to get a breakthrough.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:07 PM IST

    36' Hungary 0-0 France

    Pogba had a shot on goal near the goaline. He was trying to catch the goalkeeper offguard. But it hit the sidenetting.

  • JUN 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST

    30' Hungary 0-0 France

    BIG Chance for Benzema. Brilliant counter-attack by France led to Benzema having a clear shot on goal but he mis-hit it.

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:57 PM IST

    25' Hungary 0-0 France

    It was Mbappe who took the free-kick. But it hit flush in the face of the substitute Nikolics.

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:54 PM IST

    22' France 0-0 Hungary

    Free-kick at a dangerous position for France. Can Griezmann make the most of it?

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:45 PM IST

    13' France 0-0 Hungary

    Terrific stop by the Hungary goalkeeper. Benzema had a decent strike on target with was saved by the goalkeeper. But the ball fell to Griezman, whose shot was excellently saved by Peter Gulacsi. However, he was called offside.

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:43 PM IST

    12' France 0-0 Hungary

    France are still looking for their first meaningful attack. Hungary have defended well till now.

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:38 PM IST

    6' France 0-0 Hungary

    Hungary on a counter-attack but was cut-off by Antoine Griezmann. He has been a solid presence even at the back for France. That is why he one of the first names on the team sheet.

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:32 PM IST

    1' France 0-0 Hungary

    Experts are predicting an easy win for France but can Hungary cause a shock?

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:21 PM IST

    1 change for France

    Lucas Digne is the only change that Didier Deschamps has made to the playing XI. He comes in for Lucas Hernandez.

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:05 PM IST

    Hungary Playing XI

    Peter Gulacsi; Endre Botka, Willi Orban, Attila Szalai; Loic Nego, Adam Nagy, Andras Schafer, Laszlo Kleinheisler, Attila Fiola; Roland Sallai, Aadam Szalai (captain)

  • JUN 19, 2021 06:05 PM IST

    France Playing XI

    Hugo Lloris; Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Presnel Kimpempe, Lucas Digne; N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba, Adrien Rabiot; Antoine Griezman, Kylian Mbappe, Karim Benzema

  • JUN 19, 2021 05:54 PM IST

    Hungary vs France - LIVE UPDATES

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of Euro 2020 match between Hungary and France.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
Spain vs Poland ended in 1-1 draw.(Pool via REUTERS)
Spain vs Poland ended in 1-1 draw.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Spain struggle to 1-1 draw with Poland

Reuters |
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:34 AM IST
  • Morata broke the deadlock in the 25th minute, pouncing to sweep home Gerard Moreno's driven ball into the box and, though a linesman's flag for offside delayed the celebrations, the goal was awarded following a VAR review.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group E - Spain v Poland - La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - June 19, 2021 Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with Karol Swiderski Pool via REUTERS/David Ramos(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group E - Spain v Poland - La Cartuja Stadium, Seville, Spain - June 19, 2021 Poland's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal with Karol Swiderski Pool via REUTERS/David Ramos(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:52 AM IST
  • Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland: Here is all the action from Spain vs Poland match in images.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Memphis Depay.(Pool via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Netherlands' Memphis Depay.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Barcelona signs Netherlands striker Memphis Depay

AP | , Barcelona, Spain
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 01:01 AM IST
  • After stints with Dutch club PSV Eindhoven and Manchester United, Depay joined Lyon in January 2017. His last season with Lyon was his best, scoring 20 goals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Spain vs Poland(Pool via REUTERS)
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Spain vs Poland(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020 Highlights: Lewandowsi saves the day, Spain 1-1 Poland in FT

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 20, 2021 02:25 AM IST
Euro 2020 Football Highlights, Spain vs Poland: The match ended in draw. Robert Lewandowski scored the equaliser in 2nd half. Alvaro Morata scored for Spain to give them a 1-0 lead as match goes to half time. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Spain vs Poland.
READ FULL STORY
Hungary's manager Marco Rossi, right, gestures to Hungary's Andras Schaefer as he leaves the field during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match.(AP)
Hungary's manager Marco Rossi, right, gestures to Hungary's Andras Schaefer as he leaves the field during the Euro 2020 soccer championship group F match.(AP)
football

Hungary ready to surprise Germany after France draw, says coach

Reuters | , Budapest
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:39 PM IST
After a heartbreaking late meltdown in Hungary's first game on Tuesday which they lost 3-0 to defending champions Portugal, a team Rossi thought would be easier to face than France, the coach said he was happy for them to be the protagonists now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Portugal v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 19, 2021 Germany's Thomas Mueller and Leon Goretzka celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Portugal v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 19, 2021 Germany's Thomas Mueller and Leon Goretzka celebrate after the match Pool via REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Germany complete incredible comeback to beat Portugal 4-2

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:36 PM IST
  • Germany, who were beaten by France in their opening match, started at breakneck speed but fell behind against the run of play when Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 107th international goal after a swift counter attack.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Portugal v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 19, 2021 Germany's Robin Gosens celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Portugal v Germany - Football Arena Munich, Munich, Germany - June 19, 2021 Germany's Robin Gosens celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Joshua Kimmich and Toni Kroos Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany: Action in images

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:31 PM IST
  • Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany: Here is all the action in images from Portugal vs Germany match.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Euro 2020 Highlights, Portugal vs Germany(Pool via REUTERS)
Euro 2020 Highlights, Portugal vs Germany(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020 H/Ls: Gosens, Havertz star in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Euro 2020 Highlights: Germany beat Portugal 4-2. Robin Gosens and Kai Havertz scored for Germany in the 2nd half to set up the win. Follow Highlights of Euro 2020, Portugal vs Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Hungary v France - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 19, 2021 Hungary's players celebrate after the match as France's Thomas Lemar and Corentin Tolisso look on Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Hungary v France - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 19, 2021 Hungary's players celebrate after the match as France's Thomas Lemar and Corentin Tolisso look on Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Hungary vs France, Euro 2020: Action in pictures

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • There was no winner at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest as both France and Hungary shared the spoils. Hungary stunned France as they took a 1-0 lead at halftime. Attila Fiola got a chance to have a clear shot at goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and he did not miss. But France equalised through Antoine Griezmann in the 66th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Hungary v France - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 19, 2021 Hungary players applaud fans after the match Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife(Pool via REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group F - Hungary v France - Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary - June 19, 2021 Hungary players applaud fans after the match Pool via REUTERS/Franck Fife(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020: France held 1-1 by passionate Hungary at packed Puskas Arena

Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:36 PM IST
The result put France on four points to provisionally top the group until Portugal, who won their first game, play bottom side Germany later on Saturday. Hungary are third with a point.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming Spain vs Poland(AP)
UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming Spain vs Poland(AP)
football

UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming Spain vs Poland: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 07:04 PM IST
UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Spain vs Poland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst(Pool via REUTERS)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo during training Pool via REUTERS/Matthias Hangst(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Portugal vs Germany, UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming: When and where to watch

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 06:40 PM IST
UEFA Euro 2020 Live Streaming in India: All you need to know about live streaming details on Sony Liv, match timings, venue for Euro Cup 2020 Match Today between Portugal vs Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France's Lucas Digne reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
France's Lucas Digne reacts.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary hold France to a 1-1 draw in Budapest

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2021 08:40 PM IST
  • UEFA Euro 2020 Highlights: Hungary managed to hold France to a 1-1 draw at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest. Attila Fiola gave Hungary the lead in the first half but Griezmann equalised in the 66th minute. Follow updates of the Hungary vs France match at Euro 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Italy coach Roberto Mancini speaks to players during the match against Switzerland.(Pool via REUTERS)
Italy coach Roberto Mancini speaks to players during the match against Switzerland.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Italy's reserves anxious to face Wales at Euro 2020

AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:54 PM IST
Euro 2020: The Azzurri have already advanced to the round of 16 but they are playing with so much spirit and audacity that it's gotten to the point where it's become infectious.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Denmark's Christian Eriksen. (AP)
File photo of Denmark's Christian Eriksen. (AP)
football

Euro 2020: Eriksen's surprise visit gave 'good energy' to Denmark team

AP |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 05:19 PM IST
  • Eriksen was discharged from a Copenhagen hospital on Friday and immediately went to see his teammates at their European Championship base camp outside the capital.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.