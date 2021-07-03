Euro 2020 Quarterfinal Live Score, Ukraine vs England: Sterling and Man United's new recruit Sancho start
- Ukraine vs England Live Score, Euro 2020 Quarter Final Football Match: The fourth and final quarterfinal in Rome sees Ukraine clash against England, who are seeking a second consecutive semifinal at a major tournament. Follow the live score and updates from Ukraine vs England match.
Ukraine vs England, Euro 2020 Quarter-Final Live Score: The fourth and final Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash between Ukraine and England being played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. England overcame Germany 2-0, courtesy of two late second-half goals, to reach Rome, while Ukraine found a last-gasp, 121st-minute winner in Hampden, Glasgow to beat Sweden 2-1. England are in search of their second consecutive semifinals appearance at a major tournament. Can Ukraine pull off another upset?
Follow live score and updates from the Euro 2020 quarterfinal meeting between Ukraine and England.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 04, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Southgate speaks
To BBC he said:
"We thought Ukraine would go to a back five and it looks like they are. We think to have wingers on both sides...and in particular we wanted a right-footer on the right to go on the outside. We need to use the full width and players who are good in one-on-one situations."
-
JUL 04, 2021 12:10 AM IST
Stat attack
1. England have lost just one of their seven meetings with Ukraine in all competitions (W4 D2), going down 0-1 in October 2009 in a World Cup qualifier. The last two games between the sides have finished level, with this the first meeting since September 2013 (0-0 in Kiev).
2. England and Ukraine have met a major tournament once before, with the Three Lions winning 1-0 in the group stages of EURO 2012, thanks to a Wayne Rooney goal.
3. Ukraine have scored just three goals in their seven meetings with England, and never more than once in a match. The last four meetings between the sides have produced just four goals in total (2 each).
4. Each of England’s previous three quarter-final matches at the European Championship have gone to extra and penalties – after progressing from the first of these against Spain in 1996, England lost in penalty shootouts against Portugal in 2004 and Italy in 2012.
5. England are only the second side in European Championship history not to concede in any of their first four games of an edition of the tournament, after Germany in 2016. The only team to have kept a clean sheet in each of their opening five games of a World Cup or European Championship was Italy in 1990.
-
JUL 03, 2021 11:59 PM IST
Team News: England
Bukayo Saka misses out due to an injury he picked up during training.
On the other hand, Ben White and Reece James are also not going to falling out of favour.
Jadon Sancho starts
-
JUL 03, 2021 11:52 PM IST
Team News- Ukraine
Playing XI: Bushchan, Zabarnyi, Kryvtsov, Matviyenko, Karavayev, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Zinchenko, Mykolenko, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk.
Subs: Sobol, Sudakov, Stepanenko, Marlos, Pyatov, Makarenko, Tsygankov, Bezus, Zubkov, Trubin, Tymchyk, Dovbyk.
-
JUL 03, 2021 11:50 PM IST
Team News- England
Playing XI: Pickford, Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Rice, Phillips, Mount, Sterling, Kane, Sancho
Subs: Ramsdale, Johnstone, Mings, Coady, Bellingham, Henderson, Grealish, Foden, Rashford, Trippier, Chilwell, Calvert-Lewin
-
JUL 03, 2021 05:59 PM IST
Ukraine vs England LIVE
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth and final Euro 2020 quarterfinal clash between Ukraine and England being played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. England overcame Germany 2-0, courtesy of two late second-half goals, to reach Rome, while Ukraine found a last-gasp, 121ss-minute winner in Hampden, Glasgow to beat Sweden 2-1. England are in search of their second consecutive semifinals appearance at a major tournament. Can the Three Lions get the job done or do Ukraine have another shock win stored in them? Let's find out.
