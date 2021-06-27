Euro 2020: Netherlands vs Czech Republic head-to-head battle, form guide ahead of round of 16 clash

The Netherlands are off to a fine start in their Euro 2020 campaign. After registering three victories, in as many matches, including two cleans sheets, the Dutch topped their group to advance to the Round of 16. Not since Euro 2000, when current manager Frank de Boer was an integral part of the set-up, have the side enjoyed four consecutive victories at the start of a European Championship. In order to change that, they must get past the Czech Republic. (Full Euro 2020 coverage)

The Czech finished third in Group D, behind England and Croatia after win, loss, and draw each. The side, interestingly, as an independent nation, have never been knocked out of the round of 16 stage at the Euros. In order to break the chain, they must take on the mighty Dutch with all guns blazing.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting encounter, let's take a look at some of their head-to-head stats:

1) This will be the first meeting between the Netherlands and Czech Republic since October 2015, when the Dutch were beaten 3-2 in a Euro 2016 qualifier. Indeed, they have lost each of their last two games against the Czech Republic- both coming in qualifying for the previous European Championships in 2016.

2) Czech Republic and the Netherlands will face each other at the European Championships for the third time (excl. Czechoslovakia meetings), with both sides winning one game apiece previously. Their last meeting in the competition was a thriller at Euro 2004, in which the Czech came from two goals down to win 3-2, following an 88th minute winner from Vladimir Smicer.

3) Since winning the tournament in 1988, the Dutch have progressed just two of their seven knockout stage games in the European Championship, beating Yugoslavia 6-1 in the 2000 quarterfinal and winning 5-3 on penalties against Sweden at the same stage in 2004.

4) Czech Republic have been eliminated in three of their last four games in the knockout stages of the European Championships- versus Germany in the final in 1996, Greece in the semi-final in 2004, and most recently, Portugal in the Euro 2012 quarters.

FORM GUIDE:

The Dutch have won five of their last six games in all competitions. They are winless in this period as the sixth game ended in a draw.