Euro 2020: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo wins Golden Boot

Portugal captain and modern-day great Cristiano Ronaldo won the Euro 2020 Golden Boot after finishing as the top-scorer in the tournament, in which Italy beat England in the final to lift their second European Championship title.
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JUL 12, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Despite playing just four games, Ronaldo clinched the top honours as he scored five goals. Czech Republic's Patrik Schick also ended the tournament with five goals but the award went to Ronaldo via the tie-breaker of assists. Schick registered none while Ronaldo registered one.

In third place, it was France's Karim Benzema with four goals. Emil Forsberg of Sweden and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku also finished with four goals apiece.

Juventus striker Ronaldo opened his account at Euro 2020 with two late goals in the 3-0 win against Hungary, taking his all-time Euro Cup finals tally to a new record of 11.

He added one more to his total with the opening goal of the 4-2 loss to Germany on Matchday 2 and then struck twice from the penalty spot in the 2-2 draw with France on Matchday 3.

According to UEFA, those two goals against Les Bleus took Ronaldo's all-time tally for his country to a staggering 109 goals, equalling the world-record mark set by former Iran forward Ali Daei.

And although the Czech Republic's Patrik Schick also racked up five goals at the finals, Ronaldo finished out in front thanks to his assist against Germany, having also played fewer minutes than Schick

Italy ended hosts England's dream to win Euro 2020 at the Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Azzurri defeated England 3-2 on penalties after the normal 90-minute action had finished at 1-1 and even extra time was not able to break the deadlock.

(With agency inputs)

