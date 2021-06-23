Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Sweden take top spot after thrilling 3-2 win over Poland
Sweden appeared to be cruising after Emil Forsberg scored the second fastest goal in Euros' history a mere 82 seconds in, followed by a second-half breakaway strike.(AP)
Sweden appeared to be cruising after Emil Forsberg scored the second fastest goal in Euros' history a mere 82 seconds in, followed by a second-half breakaway strike.(AP)
Euro 2020: Sweden take top spot after thrilling 3-2 win over Poland

Sweden appeared to be cruising after Emil Forsberg scored the second fastest goal in Euros' history a mere 82 seconds in, followed by a second-half breakaway strike.
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JUN 23, 2021 11:49 PM IST

Sweden topped Group E and sent Poland home from the European Championship on Wednesday with a stoppage time winner to make it 3-2 in one of the tournament's most exciting games.

Sweden appeared to be cruising after Emil Forsberg scored the second fastest goal in Euros' history a mere 82 seconds in, followed by a second-half breakaway strike.

But Poland's Robert Lewandowski, who hit the bar twice in the first half, narrowed Sweden's lead two minutes later with a curling shot from outside the edge of the penalty area, then got a second in the 84th minute to set up a thrilling finale.

Viktor Claesson got Sweden's winner in stoppage time.

In the knockout stage, Sweden will face one of the third-placed sides in Glasgow on June 29.

Spain, who beat Slovakia 5-0 in the other Group E game to come second, will meet Croatia in Copenhagen on June 28.

uefa euro 2020 euro 2020
