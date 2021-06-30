Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Ukraine scores late in extra time, beats Sweden, advances to quarters
football

Euro 2020: Ukraine scores late in extra time, beats Sweden, advances to quarters

Ukraine reached the round of 16 at Euro 2020 by beating Sweden with worst record of the advancing teams. And now the quarterfinals, too.
AP |
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:39 AM IST
Euro 2020- Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk celebrates scoring their second goal.(Pool via REUTERS)

Ukraine reached the round of 16 at Euro 2020 with worst record of the advancing teams. (Full Euro 2020 coverage)

And now the quarterfinals, too.

HIGHLIGHTS: SWE 1-2 UKR

Ukraine eliminated previously unbeaten Sweden 2-1 on Tuesday with a goal in stoppage time at the end of extra time. Substitute Artem Dovbyk stooped low to guide a header from Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross past goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko ran down the sideline to celebrate a goal that sends his team to Rome to face England on Saturday.

Zinchenko had given Ukraine the lead in the 27th minute when he rifled in a low shot set up by a crafty pass from captain Andriy Yarmolenko. Emil Forsberg’s deflected shot in the 43rd minute equalized for Sweden. It was his fourth goal of the tournament.

Forsberg then had shots hit the post and the crossbar as Sweden created more chances in the second half.

The momentum shifted in extra time when Sweden defender Marcus Danielson was sent off in the 98th minute for following through on a challenge with a raised boot on substitute Artem Besedin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa euro 2020 euro 2020 sweden ukraine
TRENDING NEWS

This Netflix India post about Friends will make you want to watch the show again

Curious cat investigates new toy, it doesn't go quite as planned. Watch video

Farah Khan posts cute video of ‘little Miss FOMO’. See who she’s talking about

This US teen holds Guinness World Record for largest mouth gape. Watch video
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Twitter
Riemann Hypothesis
Petrol Price
National Statistics Day 2021
Gold Price Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP