EURO 2020: White replaces injured Alexander-Arnold in England's squad
Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White will replace Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold in England's final 26-member squad for the upcoming Euro 2020, the team said on Monday.
Alexander-Arnold withdrew from the England squad last week after he suffered a thigh injury during the closing stages of their 1-0 friendly win over Austria on June 2.
White, 23, made his England debut against Austria and was also part of the team which defeated Romania 1-0 in Sunday's final Euro warm-up game.
He was part of coach Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional squad.
England start their campaign against Croatia in the Group D opener on June 13 before they face Scotland on June 18 and the Czech Republic on June 22, with all the games being played at Wembley.
