Home / Sports / Football / Ex-Barcelona superstar reveals he had 'scuffle' with Cristiano Ronaldo at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Ex-Barcelona superstar reveals he had 'scuffle' with Cristiano Ronaldo at Ballon d'Or ceremony

football
Published on Sep 25, 2022 07:54 PM IST

Ballon d'Or arch-rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have lifted the famous trophy a combined 12 out of 13 times between 2008 and 2021.

Messi and Ronaldo also dominated the Ballon d'Or awards for 10 years(Getty Images)
Messi and Ronaldo also dominated the Ballon d'Or awards for 10 years(Getty Images)
ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi

Two of the greatest players in the history of the beautiful game, goal machines Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a storied rivalry during their respective La Liga stints at FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. While Argentine stalwart Messi used to be the driving force of the Catalan giants at Camp Nou, Portugal captain Ronaldo remained Real Madrid's go-to-man for almost a decade.

Arch-rivals Messi and Ronaldo also dominated the Ballon d'Or awards for 10 years. Messi won six of his record seven Ballon d’or titles at Barcelona. Five-time winner Ronaldo was crowned the best player in the world on four occasions during his stint at Real Madrid. Talking about a lesser-known incident about the Ballon d'Or awards, Messi's former teammate Dani Alves has revealed that he had a 'scuffle' with Ronaldo during the ceremony of the prestigious event.

ALSO READ: Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo suffers horrific injury scare as CR7 leaves pitch covered in blood - Watch

Recalling the incident on a podcast with UNAM Pumas team-mate Efrian Valverde, Alves said that Ronaldo once refused to greet him due to the Clasico rivalry. "There came a time because of the rivalry that I would go over to greet him [Ronaldo] and he wouldn't greet me," the former Barcelona defender said. Ronaldo and Messi have lifted the famous trophy a combined 12 out of 13 times between 2008 and 2021.

"There was a controversy that never came out, but in the dressing room of the Ballon d'Or ceremony we had a scuffle, I greeted everyone and he didn't greet me because of what the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry was generating outside. But how can I not respect a guy who has achieved everything based on hard work and putting his heart and soul into it?," he added.

Messi will defend his crown at the 2022 edition of the Ballon d’Or awards which will take place at the Theatre du Chatelet in October. Messi’s Ballon d’Or arch-rival Ronaldo has not won a golden ball since 2017. Talking about Messi, the veteran Brazilian defender claimed that the Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star belongs to 'another world'. "He was born with the talent to play football and to be in another world that only he can reach," Alves added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
cristiano ronaldo lionel messi at barcelona cristiano ronaldo-lionel messi ballon d'or duopoly lionel messi ballon d'or dani alves + 4 more
cristiano ronaldo lionel messi at barcelona cristiano ronaldo-lionel messi ballon d'or duopoly lionel messi ballon d'or dani alves + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out