Explained: The first-ever World Cup mistaken identity VAR review and yellow-card reversal in USA vs Paraguay

USA launched their World Cup campaign in emphatic fashion, thrashing Paraguay 4-1 to underline that the hosts cannot be overlooked in this edition. However, the biggest talking point was a rare VAR intervention that left many fans puzzled, as few were familiar with the rule involved. It marked the first-ever World Cup VAR correction for mistaken identity, a regulation recently introduced by FIFA for the tournament. For the first time at a World Cup, officials used FIFA's new mistaken-identity provision to amend a disciplinary decision. (Getty Images via AFP)

The incident occurred with the USA already cruising at 3-0. Veteran defender Tim Ream, 38, was shown a yellow card after being penalised for a challenge on Paraguay's Miguel Almiron, handing the visitors a free-kick in a promising position.

Play appeared set to continue after the free-kick was taken, but Dutch referee Danny Makkelie was then instructed by VAR to review the incident. Following a brief check at the pitchside monitor, he overturned his original decision, leaving players and fans confused. Under previous VAR protocols, such a review would not have been possible once play had restarted.

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After rescinding Ream's booking, Makkelie instead showed a yellow card to former Newcastle United forward Almiron, ruling that he had simulated contact and gone down too easily. The decision marked a historic moment at the World Cup, becoming the first VAR intervention for mistaken identity since FIFA introduced the new regulation for the tournament.

New FIFA Rules Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, FIFA approved several adjustments to VAR protocols, including a change championed by refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina. One of the key additions allows officials to correct cases where disciplinary action has been taken against the wrong player.

Under the revised framework, a yellow or red card can be withdrawn if video evidence shows that another player was responsible for the offence. FIFA has also permitted reviews of incidents involving a second yellow card that results in a dismissal, although first yellow cards remain outside VAR's normal scope.

That exception is what made the incident in the USA-Paraguay match possible. Although play had already restarted, officials were able to intervene because the review concerned mistaken identity rather than a routine caution. The sequence caught many viewers off guard, as fans are accustomed to seeing decisions stand once the game has resumed.

Meanwhile, Folarin Balogun scored twice while relentless US pressure led to an early Paraguay own goal from Damian Bobadilla before substitute Gio Reyna added a late fourth to cap a dream start for Mauricio Pochettino's side at the SoFi Stadium in Group D.