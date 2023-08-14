Explained: Why LeBron James’ love for Liverpool is open secret

NBA legend LeBron James’ love for football is an open secret. His enthusiasm was on full display when he showed up for Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut last month. The two superstars also shared a hug ahead of Inter Miami’s match against Cruz Azul. Not many would know that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has a stake in Premier League giants, Liverpool. In April 2011, LeBron James-owned sports marketing firm, LRMR Branding & Marketing, had struck a deal with Fenway Sports Group, owner of Liverpool. James is all set to enter his 21st NBA season(Getty Images)

Both parties refused to share the financial details of LeBron’s stake in Liverpool. A report published by ESPN claimed that the two per cent stake was acquired by the star basketballer in lieu of around $6.5 million. The report also stated that LeBron James’ investment grew almost five times in a span of seven years.

"I am thrilled to be working with John Henry and Tom Werner. These guys, like me, have a passion for sports. You can see the drive and commitment they have for their teams. For me, this is about being in business with an organisation that loves sports as much as I do. Liverpool is one of the most important clubs in all of sports, and I am excited to be affiliated with this incredible organisation,” the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards was quoted as saying in an FSM statement.

Talking about the Merseyside-based side’s illustrious trophy cabinet, LeBron James said, “Eighteen championships. I see myself trying to do the same things they have." LeBron’s relationship with Liverpool has not just been a mere union of two business partners. He avidly follows Liverpool and the 38-year-old’s love for the English side is absolutely unwavering. Following The Reds’ last Premier League triumph in 2020, LeBron tweeted, “Premier League Champions! Let’s go Liverpool FC.”

Liverpool, under manager Jurgen Klopp, secured their sixth European Cup in 2019 after lifting the Champions League trophy. The Anfield-based outfit kicked off their Premier League campaign with a 1-1 draw with Chelsea last night.

Meanwhile, LeBron James is now all set to enter his 21st NBA season this time. The four-time NBA champion had shockingly hinted towards a probable retirement after his side lost to Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals last season. Clearing all those doubts last month, the star forward announced that he would continue his association with the Los Angeles Lakers this season as well.

