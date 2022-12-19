Explained: Why Lionel Messi was presented a black robe after FIFA World Cup final

Argentina secured their third World Cup title after defeating France 4-2 in penalty shootout on Sunday. It was an evenly fought contest with both teams finishing 3-3 after the regular 90 minutes, plus 30 minutes of extra-time. Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez then denied Kingsley Coman from the 12-yard range, and Aurélien Tchouaméni failed to keep his shot on target as the shootout went in Argentina's favour.

Lionel Messi, who had earlier hinted that it could possibly be his last World Cup but has now made a U-turn, was the driving force behind Argentina's superb campaign in Qatar. Messi was awarded the Golden Ball for his seven goals, out of which two came in the finals, and three assists in the tournament.

In a rare event, Messi was presented with a robe by the Emir of Qatar Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, who helped him wear it before handing over the trophy.

As per a report in the Indian Express, what Messi wore was a bisht robe, which is usually made of camel hair and goat wool and is only worn on special occasions. The robe is usually worn by royalty and religious leaders, hence Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of the current era, finally lifting the elusive World Cup trophy felt as one.

With Messi finally adding the only accolade missing from his illustrious career, and having the GOAT (greatest of all time) clicked in the traditional bisht robe will be documented in the history books for years to come.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino was also standing alongside of the Emir, as the bisht was presented to Messi.

However, Messi didn't keep the robe on for much long and waited until the team photo before taking it off. He was then seen clicking pictures in Argentina jersey, which had three stars, signifying their three World Cup triumphs.

