‘Should that be allowed?': Fans cry foul over Messi's controversial goal, highlights referees' huge blunder in WC final

football
Published on Dec 19, 2022 12:00 PM IST

Many French supporters rued that the third goal by Argentina, shouldn't have been allowed.

Fans cry foul over Messi's controversial goal in FIFA World Cup final(Twitter)
ByHT Sports Desk

Argentina and France played a blockbuster finale at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, which the former won 4-2 on penalties after the match ended tied at 3-3. This was Argentina's third World Cup title, having already won twice in 1978 and 1986. Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe were expected to headline the contest and so was the case.

The Argentine legend broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute, then went to add another goal to his tally in the 108th minute. Mbappe, on the other hand, scored a hattrick, helping France level things twice before the match went into the tiebreakers. Mbappe scored twice in the span of a minute before the normal time, and then blasted a third goal from the penalty spot in the 118th minute.

However, many French supporters rued that the third goal by Argentina, shouldn't have been allowed.

The third Argentina goal was scored by Messi as he managed to get the ball over the goalline after a rebound off Hugo Lloris. It initially felt like a potential offside, but TV replay confirmed that was not the case. It appeared Martinez was in line with the last defender.

However, the controversy was not over offside, it rather focused on the Argentine players present on the sidelines. Viewers claimed that few of Argentina substitutes had already entered the pitch before the ball crossed the goalline, and wondered if the goal should have been allowed in the first place.

After conceding the third goal, many felt it was curtains for France but the defending champions once again squared things off with two minutes remaining in the final half of extra time.

The tiebreakers saw Emiliano Martinez save one, while another went wide off the post, which ensured Argentina their third World Cup title.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

lionel messi
lionel messi

