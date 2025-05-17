Menu Explore
Saturday, May 17, 2025
'Fans are no longer angry, its acceptance': Roy Keane tears into Manchester United, says club 'not good at anything'

ByHT Sports Desk
May 17, 2025 03:49 PM IST

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane tore into the club after yet another loss in the Premier League. 

The situation is going from bad to worse for Manchester United. The Red Devils suffered yet another loss on Saturday, a 0-1 defeat at the hands of Chelsea in the Premier League 2024-25 season. This is now United's 18th loss this season in the competition, and the problems are just rising for Ruben Amorim's side. Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane minced no words as he lambasted the side for their lacklustre performances.

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane tore into the club after yet another loss in the Premier League. (Action Images via Reuters)
Manchester United currently have 39 points from 37 matches, and this season has marked one of United's worst performances in the Premier League.

Once a force to be reckoned with, United currently sit just two slots above the relegation zone in the 16th place.

“What are the positives with this team? You sit up and watch certain teams, and you hang your hat on something. You say they’re really technically very good, they’re fit, they’re brilliant, they’re good at set-pieces. You look at United and go, they’re not really good at anything," Keane said while speaking to Sky Sports.

“The fans, even here tonight, I don’t think the United fans are angry anymore. It’s just an acceptance. Even the manager’s interview there, he’s accepting where they are. Now, obviously, you have to be realistic, but you still want to show emotion and a bit of anger," he added.

'Sad thing to do'

Roy Keane, an uber-popular pundit, also said that Manchester United fans have accepted the results that have been coming their way lately, and it is a "sad thing" to see as a former player and lover of the club.

"I think United fans will be going back up the motorway to Manchester tonight going: ‘Oh, that’s what we thought would probably happen.’ And that’s a sad thing to do," said Roy Keane.

Manchester United will next play Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on Thursday, May 22, at 12:30 AM IST, for a potential Champions League spot.

Keane reckons that if the Red Devils don't defeat Tottenham Hotspur, fans will lose all hope, and players will no longer want to sign for one of the biggest clubs in England.

"If they don’t win (the Europa League final) next week, I think the days of everyone wanting to go to Manchester United are gone. I don’t think there’ll be players looking to sign for Manchester United. That’s gone, that bit of excitement with the club," he said.

