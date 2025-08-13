FC Goa show will and skill to qualify for ACL2

Kolkata: In the worst of times for football in India, trust the players to provide succour. The women have earned seats at the high table of Asian football. On Thursday, FC Goa followed them, beating Al-Seeb of Oman 2-1 in an Asian Champions League Two qualifier. They will join Mohun Bagan Super Giant and it will be the first time two Indian clubs will be in the main round of Asia’s new tier two competition. FC Goa’s Sandesh Jhingan in action against Al-Seeb on Wednesday. (Nikhil Patil/AFC)

“We had to grind it out but we are going to the Asian Champions League Two and I am excited,” said Sandesh Jhingan in a flash interview to official broadcaster Khel Now TV.

Dejan Drazic and Borja Herrera were first among equals in a performance that combined heart with tactical nous against a team that started with nine players from the Oman national side. On a heavy pitch, Drazic put Goa ahead in the 24th minute with a lob that melded chutzpah and composure. It came against the run of play after Herrera’s long pass beat Al-Seeb’s high line.

Javier Siverio made it 2-0 in the 53rd following a spell of domination but once Al-Seeb scored through Nasser Sultan Al-Rawahi in the 61st, FC Goa effectively deployed a low block and delaying tactics to defend for nearly 36 minutes, including seven minutes of second-half stoppage time.

They could also have scored in the 81st but on the turn, Siverio shot out. It was Herrera’s industry, taking on players, turning inside and finding Siverio with a pin-point pass that had led to the move.

Drazic’s tendency to mar a good evening by brain fade nearly hit FC Goa again. It was his pass to nowhere that had given Bengaluru FC a goal and a berth in the 2024-25 ISL final. Against Al-Seeb, Drazic’s 43rd minute hand ball had Chinese referee Zhang Lei awarding a penalty which he changed to a free-kick after consulting his assistant who felt the connection had happened outside the area though replays suggested otherwise.

Al-Seeb attacked full backs Aakash Sangwan and Boris Singh through Zahir Sulaiman, underlapping left-back Ali Al-Busaidi and midfielder Salaah Al Yahyaei but missing was the final ball. Of the kind Herrera found, first for Drazic, who put in a tremendous shift, and then for Siverio with the outside of his boot. Siverio connected with a header after goalie Ahmed Al-Rawahi left his line and failed to collect. The goal came following a corner-kick won by Drazic driving inside from the left.

“They are a fantastic side but we were also dangerous when we arrived (in the box),” said FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez savouring the win after a difficult few months as India coach.