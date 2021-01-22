Fernandes and Cavani have made Manchester United contenders: Rooney
The signings of Bruno Fernandes and Edinson Cavani could prove crucial for Manchester United this season as they both have the kind of winner's mentality a club needs to sustain a title challenge, former skipper Wayne Rooney said.
The pair, who arrived last year, had also taken some of the pressure off Paul Pogba, allowing the French midfielder to play to his full potential, he added.
Pogba scored the winner in United's 2-1 win over Fulham on Wednesday after Cavani had equalised, a victory that took them to the top of the table.
"The last few years, United haven't been ready to challenge for the title, but now they've brought in players like Fernandes and Cavani - players with a winning mentality - that has helped massively," Derby County boss Rooney told British media.
"Now the squad is challenging for a Premier League title. I said to the coaches in the office here six weeks ago I thought United will win the League. I still feel that today.
"Paul Pogba will have a massive part to play in that. Those players that have been brought in with winning mentalities will relieve some of the pressure from Paul a bit, and he can now show his quality on the pitch."
United are two points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. They take on Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday before meeting Sheffield United in the league next Wednesday.
Liverpool's 68-match unbeaten EPL home run ended by Burnley
- Ashley Barnes scored from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after the forward was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker as Burnley became the first team to win in the league at Anfield since April 2017.
There will be lots of changes to the national team: Igor Stimac
- Before he starts work with a preparatory camp likely to be in Dubai from March, Stimac spoke about why he is happy with what he has seen in ISL this season and more in this exclusive interview.
Ronaldo yet to break all-time scoring record, Czech FA claims
- The Czech Football Association has disputed claims that Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time goal-scoring record, insisting he needs another 62 to surpass Josef Bican’s tally.
Man City striker Sergio Aguero tests positive for Covid-19
- Sergio Aguero had already been self-isolating after being identified as a close contact of someone infected.
AC Milan means business with Mario Mandžukić signing
'Demanding' Ibrahimovic boosts Dalot at Milan
- Dalot, 21, is at the heart of the defense of an AC Milan side which has been propelled to the top of the Italian league by the 39-year-old Ibrahimovic.
Zidane under fire as Real Madrid loses again
- The embarrassing 2-1 loss in the round of 32 added to Madrid’s recent struggles and left Zidane under increased pressure.
Football Delhi announces scholarship of U-16 players for college admission in US
UEFA considering switch to single host for this summer's Euros: Rummenigge
Manchester United's Pogba one of the best when in form, says Ferdinand
Lewandowski's penalty keeps Bayern 4 points clear of Leipzig
