FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16 scenario: How can Argentina guarantee knockout berth? Who'll join France from Group D?

Four more teams joined the likes of Brazil, France and Portugal as they confirmed their berth in the Round of 16 for the FIFA World Cup 2022 after Group A and B hosted their final share of matches. Netherlands beat host nation Qatar to make the knockout stage and were joined by Senegal who defeated Ecuador 2-1. In Group B, England beat Wales to guarantee their spot in the next round and were joined by USA, who beat Iran 1-0.

On Wednesday, the fate of seven teams will be decided as Group C and D stage their final round of matches. And ahead of the four games, we take a look at the qualification scenario for the Round of 16 for the two groups…

Group C:

Matches left: Poland vs Argentina and Saudi Arabia vs Mexico

All eyes will be on Lionel Messi and his Argentina side as they take on Poland with the aim to guarantee themselves a spot in the Last 16. They had lost ther opener, but beat Mexico to give themselves a chance. But Argentina have to beat group-topper Poland to qualify.

If the game ends in a draw, Poland will be through, but Argentina would be hoping for either of the two outcomes in the other Group C game - Mexico beat Saudi Arabia but stay behind Argentina on goal difference or the Green Flacons draw the game.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group C standings

For Saudi Arabia to make it through, they need to beat Mexico. And for Gerardo Martino's side, they need to win their final game, expect Poland to beat Argentina and topple the South American side on goal difference.

Group D:

Matches left: Tunisia vs France and Australia vs Denmark

France have already qualified. The battle in Group D is hence down to second spot. Australia stand with the next-best chance. They need to beat Denmark in their final game to guarantee the spot.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D standings

In case of a draw, they would hope Tunisia don't pull off a shocker against the defending champions. If they lose, Denmark will be in with a chance, provided Tunisia don't beat France.

