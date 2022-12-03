FIFA World Cup 2022, Round of 16: Teams, full fixture, venue, dates - All you need to know

After a fortnight of riveting action in the group stages, FIFA World Cup 2022 is down to the final 16 team. Brazil, Portugal and defending champions France were the only side to have made the Round of 16 before playing their final matches while the remaining 13 battled their way out from the jaws of elimination to make the knockouts.

The Round of 16 matches will begin from December 3 with each day having two games - 8:30 PM IST and 12:30 AM IST - and will continue till December 7. Ahead of the start of the knockout stage, we take a look at the teams who made the Last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Which teams qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16?

Group A: Netherlands (7 points), Senegal (6)

Group B: England (7), USA (5)

Group C: Argentina (6), Poland (4)

Group D: France (6), Australia (6)

Group E: Japan (6), Spain (4)

Group F: Morocco (7), Croatia (5)

Group G: Brazil (6), Switzerland (6)

Group H: Portugal (6), South Korea (4)

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 - Full Fixture

December 3 - Netherlands vs USA - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan (8:30 PM IST)

December 4 - Argentina vs Australia - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan (12:30 AM IST)

December 4 - France vs Poland - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (8:30 PM IST)

December 5 - England vs Senegal - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (12:30 AM IST)

December 5 - Japan vs Croatia - Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (8:30 PM IST)

December 6 - Brazil vs South Korea - Stadium 974, Doha (12:30 AM IST)

December 6 - Morocco vs Spain - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (8:30 PM IST)

December 7 - Portugal vs Switzerland - Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (12:30 AM IST)

