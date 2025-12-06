FIFA World Cup 2026 draw: Argentina, Spain, England get the rub of the green

Argentina's flag is displayed on a scren during the draw for the 2026 FIFA Football World Cup taking place in the US, Canada and Mexico,(AFP) The 2026 FIFA World Cup draw revealed intriguing matchups, with co-hosts Mexico, Canada, and the U.S. benefiting from favorable placements. The draw for the expanded 48-team 2026 FIFA World Cup took place Friday at the Kennedy Centre, delivering a slate of intriguing group-stage matchups and reviving several iconic rivalries. Holders Argentina and leading contenders Spain and England were all handed kind draws.

The ceremony, attended by U.S. President Donald Trump, Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, marked a major milestone ahead of the first World Cup co-hosted by three nations.

This edition will welcome a record number of teams and introduce 12 groups of four. As the draw played out, the blockbuster matchups and historical echoes quickly became evident.

Hosts and Heavyweights: Major Groups Finalised

Co-host Mexico was placed in Group A alongside South Korea, South Africa, and the UEFA Playoff D winner. Mexico’s opening match will be at the renovated Estadio Azteca, which has been closed since May 2024 for upgrades. Notably, El Tri will revisit World Cup history with South Africa — the sides drew 1-1 in the opening match of the 2010 tournament.

Canada, hosting in Vancouver and Toronto, found itself in Group B with Switzerland, Qatar and a UEFA playoff entrant. Should Italy secure qualification through the playoffs, it would join this group and open against Canada. Despite failing to qualify for the past two World Cups, Italy would likely feel it has a favorable path to the knockouts with this draw.

The United States drew Australia, Paraguay, and a UEFA playoff qualifier in Group D, securing home matches and an early meeting with Paraguay in Los Angeles. The placement ensures the U.S. will indeed meet one of Europe’s final entrants from Pot 4.

Brazil and Scotland Reunite in Group C

Five-time champions Brazil headline Group C with Morocco, Scotland, and Haiti. The draw revives a classic pairing: Brazil, Morocco and Scotland were grouped together in 1998 — the last World Cup Scotland qualified for. The route is difficult once again for the Tartan Army, who have never progressed beyond the group stage.

Brazil’s second match will be against Haiti, rekindling memories of their 2004 “Game of Peace” friendly in Port-au-Prince, when Ronaldo and Ronaldinho starred in a 6-0 victory. The matchup carries added cultural resonance, with an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 Haitians now living in Brazil.

European Giants Scattered Across the Field

Germany landed in Group E with Ecuador, Ivory Coast, and Curaçao, while the Netherlands settled into Group F with Japan and Tunisia. England was drawn into Group L with Croatia and Panama — a rematch of the 2018 semifinal that Croatia won — with Ghana completing the group.

Spain and Uruguay, two former champions, headline Group H, one of the toughest groups on paper. France, meanwhile, enters Group I with Senegal and Norway. France and Senegal will open their campaigns against each other in a repeat of their famous 2002 World Cup clash, where Senegal shocked the defending champions with a 1-0 victory.

South American Powerhouses: Strong Starts on Paper

Argentina drew Group J with Algeria, Austria, and Jordan, while Portugal will lead Group K alongside Colombia and Uzbekistan. The remaining spot in the group will be filled by one of FIFA’s intercontinental qualifiers.

Belgium headlines Group G with Iran, Egypt and New Zealand. Iran’s placement means the team must navigate U.S. travel restrictions, as Group G games will be held in Seattle and Inglewood.

Revived Rivalries and New Pathways

Morocco, semifinalists in 2022, will open against Brazil in what promises to be one of the most high-profile fixtures of the group stage. France and Germany, both seeded in different groups, could meet as early as the round of 16, depending on results — a potential early reprise of their storied 1982 semifinal.

The draw also created logistical intricacies: England could play two matches in Vancouver, while co-hosts Canada and the U.S. have group-stage games spread across multiple cities.

FIFA will release the complete match schedule on Saturday, finalizing venues and kick-off times for the biggest World Cup ever staged.