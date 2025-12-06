Search
Sat, Dec 06, 2025
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw slammed after co-hosts Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum ‘discover a new level of cringe’

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Dec 06, 2025 06:44 am IST
Actor Kevin Hart, left, speaks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and model Heidi Klum.(AP)
Actor Kevin Hart, left, speaks with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and model Heidi Klum.(AP)

Co-hosts Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum have been slammed by fans for their ‘lack of chemistry’.

Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum have been slammed after the pair co-hosted the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in Washington D.C. Fans took to X and mocked both celebrities for their cringeworthy behaviour on stage.

The draw saw co-hosts Mexico, Canada ad USA enter Groups A, B and D. On the other hand, defending champions Argentina are in Group J, alongside Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Meanwhile, Brazil are in Group C with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina in Group J, Uruguay join Spain in Group H - Full list of groups

One fan took to X and called it a 'newly discovered level of cringe.' The fan wrote, “Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum hosting the World Cup draw in the Kennedy Centre in Washington is a newly discovered level of cringe.”

"I am enjoying the sheer lack of chemistry Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum have. Oh good here is Rio Ferdinand", another fan said.

Here are the other reactions:

Meanwhile, Spain have been placed in Group H, with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. There were high-profile celebrities and football legends present in the venue. Meanwhile, Rio Ferdinand was the draw conductor and Donald Trump got FIFA's first-ever peace prize.

After receiving the award, Trump said, "We've worked closely with those two countries, and the coordination and friendship and relationship has been outstanding."

"It is truly one of the great honors of my life. It is such an honor to be with Gianni. He has done such an incredible job.

"The world is a safer place now. The United States a year ago was not going too well but now it is the hottest country anywhere in the world," he added.

Meanwhile, Infantino said, "It will be the greatest World Cup ever, the greatest event that humanity has ever seen. We have three beautiful countries, 16 wonderful host cities, 48 excellent teams who will compete in 104 matches to become the one and only world champion."

"This is like 104 Super Bowls in one month -- this is the magnitude of what we are organizing," he added.

