FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina in Group J, Uruguay join Spain in Group H - Full list of groups

ByHT Sports Desk
Published on: Dec 06, 2025 01:24 am IST
Draw assistant Wayne Gretzky draws out the card of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Official Draw.(Getty Images via AFP)
Brazil have been handed Group C, with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. South Africa, South Korea and the Winner of the European Play-Off D join Mexico in Group A.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Washington, D.C., saw some huge moments as co-hosts Mexico, Canada, and the USA entered Groups A, B, and D. Meanwhile, defending champions Argentina have been placed in Group J, alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Lionel Scaloni's side will face Algeria in their opener.

England also has a tough group, placed alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L. England lost to Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. Meanwhile, Croatia lost to Argentina in the 2024 semi-finals.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: Co-hosts Mexico vs South Africa in opener, England vs Croatia in Group L

Group of Death - Mbappe vs Haaland

France, the runner-up of the last World Cup, is in Group I, which can possibly be labelled as the Group of Death. They have been paired with Senegal and Norway, which includes Erling Haaland. They will also be joined by the Winner of Play-Off 2. We can expect Mbappe vs Haaland!

On the other hand, Brazil have been handed Group C, with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. South Africa, South Korea and the Winner of the European Play-Off D join Mexico in Group A. In Group B, the winner of European Play-Off A, Qatar and Switzerland join Canada. Meanwhile, in Group D, the USA has been joined by Paraguay, Australia, and European Play-Off C. In Group E, Germany are joined by Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.

Japan, Tunisia, the winner of European Play-Off B joined the Netherlands in Group F. In Group G, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand joined Belgium. In Group H, Spain are slotted with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. In Group K, winner of FIFA Play-Off 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia on Portugal in Group K.

GROUP A:

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

European Playoff D

GROUP B:

Canada

European Playoff A

Qatar

Switzerland

GROUP C:

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

GROUP D:

United States

Paraguay

Australia

European Playoff C

GROUP E:

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

GROUP F:

Netherlands

Japan

European Playoff B

Tunisia

GROUP G:

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

GROUP H:

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

GROUP I:

France

Senegal

FIFA Playoff 2

Norway

GROUP J:

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

GROUP K:

Portugal

FIFA Playoff 1

Uzbekistan

Colombia

GROUP L:

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama

  • author-default-90x90
    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
