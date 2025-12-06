FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Argentina in Group J, Uruguay join Spain in Group H - Full list of groups
Brazil have been handed Group C, with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. South Africa, South Korea and the Winner of the European Play-Off D join Mexico in Group A.
The FIFA World Cup 2026 draw in Washington, D.C., saw some huge moments as co-hosts Mexico, Canada, and the USA entered Groups A, B, and D. Meanwhile, defending champions Argentina have been placed in Group J, alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. Lionel Scaloni's side will face Algeria in their opener.
England also has a tough group, placed alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama in Group L. England lost to Croatia in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup. Meanwhile, Croatia lost to Argentina in the 2024 semi-finals.
Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Highlights: Co-hosts Mexico vs South Africa in opener, England vs Croatia in Group L
Group of Death - Mbappe vs Haaland
France, the runner-up of the last World Cup, is in Group I, which can possibly be labelled as the Group of Death. They have been paired with Senegal and Norway, which includes Erling Haaland. They will also be joined by the Winner of Play-Off 2. We can expect Mbappe vs Haaland!
On the other hand, Brazil have been handed Group C, with Morocco, Haiti and Scotland. South Africa, South Korea and the Winner of the European Play-Off D join Mexico in Group A. In Group B, the winner of European Play-Off A, Qatar and Switzerland join Canada. Meanwhile, in Group D, the USA has been joined by Paraguay, Australia, and European Play-Off C. In Group E, Germany are joined by Curacao, Ivory Coast and Ecuador.
Japan, Tunisia, the winner of European Play-Off B joined the Netherlands in Group F. In Group G, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand joined Belgium. In Group H, Spain are slotted with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. In Group K, winner of FIFA Play-Off 1, Uzbekistan and Colombia on Portugal in Group K.
GROUP A:
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
European Playoff D
GROUP B:
Canada
European Playoff A
Qatar
Switzerland
GROUP C:
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
GROUP D:
United States
Paraguay
Australia
European Playoff C
GROUP E:
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
GROUP F:
Netherlands
Japan
European Playoff B
Tunisia
GROUP G:
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
GROUP H:
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
GROUP I:
France
Senegal
FIFA Playoff 2
Norway
GROUP J:
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
GROUP K:
Portugal
FIFA Playoff 1
Uzbekistan
Colombia
GROUP L:
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Sports Desk
At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.