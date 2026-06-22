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FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt ride second-half surge to trounce New Zealand

New Zealand lose lead once again as Egypt score three goals to take charge of Group G with four points.

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 08:55 am IST
By Somshuvra Laha
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For 58 minutes, the night belonged to New Zealand. The lowest ranked side in the tournament, a nation without a World Cup win in their history, had executed their game plan with admirable discipline and precision under the closed roof of BC Place. They defended in numbers, frustrated Egypt’s constellation of attacking stars and through a simple but expertly converted set-piece, held a deserved lead that threatened to become one of the earliest shocks in this World Cup. And then, everything changed.

Egypt's Mahmoud Trezeguet celebrates with Mohamed Salah (right) after scoring their third goal against New Zealand. (Reuters)

Two goals in nine devastating second-half minutes turned the contest on its head before a header from substitute Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet sealed a dramatic but convincing 3-1 victory for Egypt, securing their first ever World Cup win and condemning New Zealand to the familiar agony of surrendering yet another lead.

For long stretches of an increasingly frustrating, muggy Vancouver evening, Egypt looked like a side blessed with attacking talent but burdened by uncertainty. New Zealand looked exactly as they had intended — compact, disciplined, aware of their limits and entirely comfortable without the ball. On paper, the attacking trio of Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Zico should have overwhelmed New Zealand. Instead, they spent much of the first hour probing harmlessly.

But Egypt emerged with greater urgency after the interval, Salah trying to drift in more frequently while Mohamed Hany pushed higher on the right to provide width. That made New Zealand’s defence jumpy. A promising attack down the right earned Egypt a corner, but the set-piece was wasted. Egypt, however, were unrelenting. And that yielded the equaliser in the 58th minute when Attia spread out the ball for Hany who delivered a precise cross for Zico to thunder in a header. New Zealand crumbled after that goal.

Nine minutes later, Egypt’s turnaround was complete. Largely subdued before the break, Salah produced the moment of quality the match had been waiting for. Collecting the ball near the corner of the penalty area, Salah held off Michael Boxall and exchanged a one-two with Zico. The return arrived perfectly and Salah swept the ball underneath the diving Crocombe into the far corner. Tired, ragged, and clearly out of depth by then, New Zealand had descended to the last third in order to prevent a third but to no avail. Only on the pitch for six minutes, Trezeguet dashed to the near corner of the penalty area to dive and get his head to Salah’s corner and make it 3-1 for Egypt.

For New Zealand, the collapse felt cruel. But Egypt looked like a side liberated by their first World Cup victory that was carried by resilience and inspired by Salah in a memorable second-half transformation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Somshuvra Laha

Somshuvra Laha is a sports journalist with over 11 years' experience writing on cricket, football and other sports. He has covered the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the 2016 ICC World Twenty20, cricket tours of South Africa, West Indies and Bangladesh and the 2010 Commonwealth Games for Hindustan Times.

mohamed salah new zealand world cup egypt
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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