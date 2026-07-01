FIFA World Cup 2026: Why everyone fears France

There may be individuals who have garnered more attention at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but few teams have shone as brightly as France. While other units have struggled to break down the low block all tournament, Didier Deschamps’ boys go through it as if it doesn’t even exist. While others teams have looked to stay tight, Les Bleus have come out to play. French players celebrate their victory against Sweden in Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 30. (AFP)

The Round of 32 game against Sweden was another example of how this French team can dazzle and make football fun. It isn’t Joga Bonito but the French are creating a unique music that is very much their own. In the coming years, this just might be the benchmark that others aspire to.

The first half saw wave after wave of attack being launched on the Swedish goal and this was despite them not doing anything majorly wrong — 15 shots, 6 on target, 2 hitting the woodwork, 1 goal of typical Kylian Mbappe genius in the 45th minute. They could have had more but throughout the first 45 minutes, it only seemed like a question of when rather than if.

The second half saw more of the same. Just as the commentators were speaking about how a one goal lead doesn’t amount to much, Michael Olise slipped in a beautiful pass through the legs of a defender to Bradley Barcola, whose superb first touch ensured an easy finish in the 53rd minute. Another lovely link-up between Olise and Mbappe followed in the 74th minute which saw the France skipper score his second goal of the match to go level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race. It was the kind of football, you wish all teams play but most don’t even dream about.

The final score read 3-0 but it could have easily be 5 or even 6 goals and if one of them would’ve been the bicycle kick from Olise that hit the post, the world would not have stopped talking about it.

No other team has carried quite the same aura onto the field. Not Argentina. Not Spain. Not even Brazil. They all have pedigree but right now, no team can seemingly hurt the opposition like France. They inspire fear and the reason for that is simple: no other team has the combination of class and form that France are packing in at the moment.

Right up top, France have four players who are capable of making their own goals and making a few for their teammates too. Olise has five assists in the tournament so far (most in any World Cup since 1994), Mbappe has three (in addition to his 6 goals) and Dembele has two (in addition to his 4 goals). Barcola played against Sweden but Desire Doue has usually been preferred.

This is a self-sufficient unit and everywhere you look, there is a threat. They are allowed to roam, constantly switch positions which makes marking them a pain and have a smooth as silk touch on the ball. Their short passes, runs at defenders, bursts of speed and shots at goal make them an outright terror for any defender (and manager).

And right now, they are all feeding off each other, growing stronger with every passing game. There are times when the smoothness of their play might even remind one of Zinedine Zidane and that’s saying something. But, there’s no hint of hyperbole in that statement.

The performance against Sweden, who boast some solid attacking talent in Gyokeres and Isak, would not have been possible without any solid defence. Their organization and success in key duels effectively safeguarded their lead while Adrien Rabiot and Aurelien Tchouameni bring a rare calm to the midfield which allows the forwards to do their thing.

There are still plenty of matches left in this World Cup but France is widely considered a clear favourite and games like this only reinforce that thought.

Deschamps’ team has now scored more than three goals in each of their last five World Cup matches — a streak extending to the final of the previous edition which they lost to 3-4 to Argentina. Perhaps, that loss serves as inspiration to this unit; perhaps that makes them even deadlier this time around.

They’ve got a bone to pick and are letting the world know one beautiful match at a time.