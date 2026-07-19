FIFA World Cup Final referees: Who will assist Slavko Vinčić on VAR today? List of officials for Argentina vs Spain

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will end with a blockbuster final as Argentina face Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday. While Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal will be the biggest names on the pitch, another experienced team will have the responsibility of handling the biggest match of the tournament.

FIFA World Cup Final: Argentina vs Spain referees and VAR officials list . REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton (REUTERS)

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FIFA has appointed Slovenian referee Slavko Vinčić to take charge of the final, making him the first referee from Slovenia to officiate a men’s FIFA World Cup final.

He will be joined by fellow Slovenians Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič, while Jordanian officials Adham Makhadmeh and Mohammad Al-Kalaf complete the on-field team. The VAR team will be led by Germany’s Bastian Dankert.

Who is refereeing Argentina vs Spain?

FIFA confirmed the complete match officials for the final.

On-field officials

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (Slovenia)

Assistant Referee 1: Tomaž Klančnik (Slovenia)

Assistant Referee 2: Andraž Kovačič (Slovenia)

Fourth Official: Adham Makhadmeh (Jordan)

Reserve Assistant Referee: Mohammad Al-Kalaf (Jordan)

VAR officials

Video Assistant Referee (VAR): Bastian Dankert (Germany)

Assistant VAR (AVAR): Nicolás Gallo (Colombia)

VAR Support: Khamis Al-Marri (Qatar)

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{{^usCountry}} Vinčić is one of Europe’s most experienced referees. He received his FIFA badge in 2010 and has handled more than 500 professional matches. Before this appointment, he refereed the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund and the 2022 UEFA Europa League final. FIFA said this World Cup final will be the biggest match of his career. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vinčić is one of Europe’s most experienced referees. He received his FIFA badge in 2010 and has handled more than 500 professional matches. Before this appointment, he refereed the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund and the 2022 UEFA Europa League final. FIFA said this World Cup final will be the biggest match of his career. {{/usCountry}}

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Full VAR officials list

Klančnik has been a FIFA assistant referee since 2016, while Kovačič joined the FIFA list in 2018. The two Slovenians have worked alongside Vinčić for several years in UEFA competitions and have also been part of his officiating team during this World Cup.

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Jordan’s Adham Makhadmeh will serve as the fourth official, with compatriot Mohammad Al-Kalaf as the reserve assistant referee. On video review duty, Germany’s Bastian Dankert will lead the VAR team, assisted by Colombia’s Nicolás Gallo and Qatar’s Khamis Al-Marri.

Also Read: What does Lionel Messi need to do in FIFA World Cup final vs Spain to beat Kylian Mbappe and win Golden Boot?

Vinčić has previous experience with both finalists. He officiated Argentina’s shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia during the 2022 FIFA World Cup and also handled Spain’s 2-1 win over France in the UEFA Euro 2024 semi-final. FIFA Referees Committee chairman Pierluigi Collina said Vinčić earned the final through his performances during the tournament.