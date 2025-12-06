FIFA World Cup playoff groups: How USA, Brazil, Argentina, England, France and Spain are placed
FIFA World Cup draw: The 2026 World Cup's official draw is out. Mexico is set to open the tournament against South Africa
FIFA World Cup draw: The 2026 World Cup's official draw is out. Mexico is set to open the tournament against South Africa at the Azteca Stadium on June 11. Team USA, Brazil, Argentina, France, Spain, and Belgium have also been placed in interesting groups.
The expanded 48-team World Cup will feature a sprawling 104-match slate across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the final set for July 19 in New Jersey.
For the first time since 2010, South Africa returns to the global stage. Their last appearance opened with a memorable draw against Mexico, but the hosts failed to advance. This time, they join Mexico, South Korea, and a European playoff winner in Group A.
The remaining co-hosts enter the tournament one day later. The United States will open against Paraguay, while Canada begin their campaign in Toronto against a playoff team, potentially Italy.
Elsewhere, Argentina, the defending champions, landed in a group with Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Brazil, five-time winners, face a tougher path with Morocco, fresh off a 2022 semifinal run, as well as Haiti and Scotland. For Scotland, the tournament marks a long-awaited return after last featuring in 1998, when they opened against Brazil as well.
Some early fixtures revive old storylines. France starts against Senegal, echoing the stunning upset of 2002 when Senegal defeated the reigning champions in their first World Cup match. England, meanwhile, will meet Croatia, the team that ended their 2018 semifinal dreams, and also Panama, whom they routed 6-1 in the same edition.
Under FIFA's new seeding system, the world’s current top four, Spain, Argentina, France, and England, are kept apart until at least the semifinals, provided each side tops its group. The draw also includes six undecided playoff winners who will complete the field ahead of the tournament’s start.
FIFA World Cup groups
GROUP A
Mexico
South Africa
South Korea
European Playoff D
GROUP B
Canada
European Playoff A
Qatar
Switzerland
GROUP C
Brazil
Morocco
Haiti
Scotland
GROUP D
United States
Paraguay
Australia
European Playoff C
GROUP E
Germany
Curacao
Ivory Coast
Ecuador
GROUP F
Netherlands
Japan
European Playoff B
Tunisia
GROUP G
Belgium
Egypt
Iran
New Zealand
GROUP H
Spain
Cape Verde
Saudi Arabia
Uruguay
GROUP I
France
Senegal
FIFA Playoff 2
Norway
GROUP J
Argentina
Algeria
Austria
Jordan
GROUP K
Portugal
FIFA Playoff 1
Uzbekistan
Colombia
GROUP L
England
Croatia
Ghana
Panama
