FIFA World Cup playoff groups: How USA, Brazil, Argentina, England, France and Spain are placed

The 2026 World Cup's official draw is out. Mexico is set to open the tournament against South Africa at the Azteca Stadium on June 11. Team USA, Brazil, Argentina, France, Spain, and Belgium have also been placed in interesting groups.

The expanded 48-team World Cup will feature a sprawling 104-match slate across 16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the final set for July 19 in New Jersey.

For the first time since 2010, South Africa returns to the global stage. Their last appearance opened with a memorable draw against Mexico, but the hosts failed to advance. This time, they join Mexico, South Korea, and a European playoff winner in Group A.

The remaining co-hosts enter the tournament one day later. The United States will open against Paraguay, while Canada begin their campaign in Toronto against a playoff team, potentially Italy.

Elsewhere, Argentina, the defending champions, landed in a group with Algeria, Austria and Jordan. Brazil, five-time winners, face a tougher path with Morocco, fresh off a 2022 semifinal run, as well as Haiti and Scotland. For Scotland, the tournament marks a long-awaited return after last featuring in 1998, when they opened against Brazil as well.

Some early fixtures revive old storylines. France starts against Senegal, echoing the stunning upset of 2002 when Senegal defeated the reigning champions in their first World Cup match. England, meanwhile, will meet Croatia, the team that ended their 2018 semifinal dreams, and also Panama, whom they routed 6-1 in the same edition.

Under FIFA's new seeding system, the world’s current top four, Spain, Argentina, France, and England, are kept apart until at least the semifinals, provided each side tops its group. The draw also includes six undecided playoff winners who will complete the field ahead of the tournament’s start.

FIFA World Cup groups

GROUP A

Mexico

South Africa

South Korea

European Playoff D

GROUP B

Canada

European Playoff A

Qatar

Switzerland

GROUP C

Brazil

Morocco

Haiti

Scotland

GROUP D

United States

Paraguay

Australia

European Playoff C

GROUP E

Germany

Curacao

Ivory Coast

Ecuador

GROUP F

Netherlands

Japan

European Playoff B

Tunisia

GROUP G

Belgium

Egypt

Iran

New Zealand

GROUP H

Spain

Cape Verde

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

GROUP I

France

Senegal

FIFA Playoff 2

Norway

GROUP J

Argentina

Algeria

Austria

Jordan

GROUP K

Portugal

FIFA Playoff 1

Uzbekistan

Colombia

GROUP L

England

Croatia

Ghana

Panama