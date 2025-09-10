European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Tuesday's matches : Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables

Group A

Slovakia 2 2 0 0 3 0 6

Northern Ireland 2 1 0 1 4 4 3

Germany 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Luxembourg 2 0 0 2 1 4 0

Group B

Switzerland 2 2 0 0 7 0 6

Kosovo 2 1 0 1 2 4 3

Sweden 2 0 1 1 2 4 1

Slovenia 2 0 1 1 2 5 1

Group C

Denmark 2 1 1 0 3 0 4

Scotland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Greece 2 1 0 1 5 4 3

Belarus 2 0 0 2 1 7 0

Group D

France 2 2 0 0 4 1 6

Iceland 2 1 0 1 6 2 3

Ukraine 2 0 1 1 1 3 1

Azerbaijan 2 0 1 1 1 6 1

Group E

Spain 2 2 0 0 9 0 6

Georgia 2 1 0 1 5 3 3

Turkey 2 1 0 1 3 8 3

Bulgaria 2 0 0 2 0 6 0

Group F

Portugal 2 2 0 0 8 2 6

Armenia 2 1 0 1 2 6 3

Hungary 2 0 1 1 4 5 1

Rep. of Ireland 2 0 1 1 3 4 1

Group G

Netherlands 4 3 1 0 14 3 10

Poland 5 3 1 1 8 4 10

Finland 5 2 1 2 6 8 7

Lithuania 5 0 3 2 5 7 3

Malta 5 0 2 3 1 12 2

Group H

Bosnia-Herzegovina 5 4 0 1 11 3 12

Austria 4 4 0 0 9 2 12

Romania 5 2 1 2 10 6 7

Cyprus 5 1 1 3 5 7 4

San Marino 5 0 0 5 1 18 0

Group I

Norway 5 5 0 0 24 3 15

Italy 4 3 0 1 12 7 9

Israel 5 3 0 2 15 11 9

Estonia 5 1 0 4 5 13 3

Moldova 5 0 0 5 3 25 0

Group J

North Macedonia 5 3 2 0 11 2 11

Belgium 4 3 1 0 17 4 10

Wales 5 3 1 1 11 6 10

Kazakhstan 5 1 0 4 3 11 3

Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 0 19 0

Group K

England 5 5 0 0 13 0 15

Albania 5 2 2 1 5 3 8

Serbia 4 2 1 1 4 5 7

Latvia 5 1 1 3 2 6 4

Andorra 5 0 0 5 0 10 0

Group L

Croatia 4 4 0 0 17 1 12

Czech Republic 5 4 0 1 11 6 12

Faroe Islands 5 2 0 3 4 5 6

Montenegro 5 2 0 3 4 9 6

Gibraltar 5 0 0 5 2 17 0

Note: 12 group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. Second-placed teams and four remaining teams with highest Nations League rankings qualify for a two-round playoff

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.