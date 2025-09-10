Football: European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables
European 2026 World Cup qualifying tables after Tuesday's matches :
Group A
Slovakia 2 2 0 0 3 0 6
Northern Ireland 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
Germany 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Luxembourg 2 0 0 2 1 4 0
Group B
Switzerland 2 2 0 0 7 0 6
Kosovo 2 1 0 1 2 4 3
Sweden 2 0 1 1 2 4 1
Slovenia 2 0 1 1 2 5 1
Group C
Denmark 2 1 1 0 3 0 4
Scotland 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Greece 2 1 0 1 5 4 3
Belarus 2 0 0 2 1 7 0
Group D
France 2 2 0 0 4 1 6
Iceland 2 1 0 1 6 2 3
Ukraine 2 0 1 1 1 3 1
Azerbaijan 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
Group E
Spain 2 2 0 0 9 0 6
Georgia 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
Turkey 2 1 0 1 3 8 3
Bulgaria 2 0 0 2 0 6 0
Group F
Portugal 2 2 0 0 8 2 6
Armenia 2 1 0 1 2 6 3
Hungary 2 0 1 1 4 5 1
Rep. of Ireland 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
Group G
Netherlands 4 3 1 0 14 3 10
Poland 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
Finland 5 2 1 2 6 8 7
Lithuania 5 0 3 2 5 7 3
Malta 5 0 2 3 1 12 2
Group H
Bosnia-Herzegovina 5 4 0 1 11 3 12
Austria 4 4 0 0 9 2 12
Romania 5 2 1 2 10 6 7
Cyprus 5 1 1 3 5 7 4
San Marino 5 0 0 5 1 18 0
Group I
Norway 5 5 0 0 24 3 15
Italy 4 3 0 1 12 7 9
Israel 5 3 0 2 15 11 9
Estonia 5 1 0 4 5 13 3
Moldova 5 0 0 5 3 25 0
Group J
North Macedonia 5 3 2 0 11 2 11
Belgium 4 3 1 0 17 4 10
Wales 5 3 1 1 11 6 10
Kazakhstan 5 1 0 4 3 11 3
Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 0 19 0
Group K
England 5 5 0 0 13 0 15
Albania 5 2 2 1 5 3 8
Serbia 4 2 1 1 4 5 7
Latvia 5 1 1 3 2 6 4
Andorra 5 0 0 5 0 10 0
Group L
Croatia 4 4 0 0 17 1 12
Czech Republic 5 4 0 1 11 6 12
Faroe Islands 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
Montenegro 5 2 0 3 4 9 6
Gibraltar 5 0 0 5 2 17 0
Note: 12 group winners qualify for 2026 World Cup in United States, Canada and Mexico. Second-placed teams and four remaining teams with highest Nations League rankings qualify for a two-round playoff
