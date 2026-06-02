Football's oldest burden returns: Can England finally end six decades of World Cup heartbreak?

There is a number that haunts English football till date. A number like no other. Not a jersey number, not a scoreline, just a year. 1966. The only and the last time England held the World Cup, at home, in a world that felt like it belonged to them. Harry Kane remains the cornerstone of everything England do. (Action Images via Reuters)

In years that followed, England came closest to the crown on two occasions. In 1990, Bobby Robson's men made it to the semifinals for the first time at a World Cup since that win in 1966. But West Germany halted their run, before an error from goalkeeper Peter Shilton against Italy in the third-place playoff saw England finish fourth. 2018 witnessed a similar. 'It's coming home' echoed the streets of Russia as Harry Kane-led England marched into semis, only to be stunned by Croatia. They eventually finished fourth, again.

Sixty years since that historic win at Wembley, Thomas Tuchel's Three Lions board a plane to North America carrying the full weight of that half-century of heartbreak, armed with arguably their most gifted generation since — and yet, still, with questions that refuse to go away.

England's qualification road That part was smooth sailing.

England became the first European side to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Their dominance was underlined by the fact that qualification was secured with two games to spare, built on the back of an eight-match winning streak in which they did not concede a single goal.

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The glow of qualification, however, quickly faded under closer scrutiny.

England's route was hardly the most demanding, and when Tuchel's side faced stronger opposition in recent friendlies, the results were sobering. Defeats to Senegal and Japan drew audible boos from English supporters expecting considerably more.

The squad: Talent with holes England's World Cup squad announcement immediately sparked controversy.

Cole Palmer, arguably the most inventive English footballer of the last two seasons, was shockingly omitted. So too was Phil Foden, despite both enduring underwhelming club campaigns. Real Madrid's Trent Alexander-Arnold did not make the cut either, a less surprising omission given he had not featured for England since the previous summer. Neither did Harry Maguire, who later admitted on social media that he was "shocked and gutted" by the decision.

In their place came selections that puzzled even the most patient observers. Ivan Toney, now playing for Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia and having accumulated just seven minutes of international football since Euro 2024, received a call-up. So did 35-year-old Jordan Henderson, along with Tottenham's Djed Spence and Bayer Leverkusen defender Jarell Quansah. Nine members of the travelling party have never appeared at a major international tournament.