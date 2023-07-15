Home / Sports / Football / Former Netherlands keeper Van der Sar moved to Dutch hospital but still in ICU

Reuters |
Jul 15, 2023 05:41 PM IST

The 52-year-old, who was admitted to hospital while on holiday in Croatia, will remain in the ICU but is in stable condition and out of immediate danger.

Former Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has been moved to a hospital in the Netherlands but remains in intensive care after a brain bleed last week, his wife Annemarie said on Saturday.

Former Ajax and Manchester United goalkeeper Edwin Van Der(AP)

The 52-year-old, who was admitted to a Split hospital while on holiday in Croatia, will remain in the intensive care unit but is in stable condition and out of immediate danger.

"Edwin has been repatriated from Croatia on Friday evening and is currently in the intensive care unit of a Dutch hospital," Annemarie was quoted as saying by Ajax Amsterdam, where Van der Sar was until recently a director.

“His situation remains the same: stable, in a non-life-threatening condition and communicative. The Van der Sar family would like to express their deep gratitude to the 'University Hospital of Split' for their great care during the last week.”

