 Germany legend Thomas Muller retires from international football | Football News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Germany legend Thomas Muller retires from international football

Reuters |
Jul 15, 2024 05:29 PM IST

Thomas Muller helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup and has the third most appearances for the national team with 131 caps and 45 goals.

Germany's Thomas Muller has called time on his 14-year international career after their European Championship exit, the Bayern Munich forward said on Monday.

Thomas Muller announces retirement from international football.(REUTERS)
Thomas Muller announces retirement from international football.(REUTERS)

The 34-year-old featured in his eighth and last tournament on July 5, in Germany's 2-1 quarter-final defeat by Spain, where he was brought on as a substitute in the 80th minute.

Muller helped Germany win the 2014 World Cup and has the third most appearances for the national team with 131 caps and 45 goals. He also won the Golden Boot and Young Player Award during the 2010 World Cup, when Germany finished third.

"It always made me very proud to play for my country. We celebrated together and sometimes shed a tear together," Muller said in a farewell video on social media.

"When I had the privilege of making my first international appearance, I would never have dreamed of all this. I would like to say thank you to all the fans and my Germany teammates for their support over the years. Take the enthusiasm and joy of this year's Euros with you."

"Nobody is like Thomas Muller. His value for German football cannot be overestimated," German national team chief Rudi Voeller said in a statement.

"Regardless of whether he's been with Bayern or the national team for all these years, Thomas has always given every team a face, an exemplary character and a top striker."

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more

Catch all the Latest Football matches score updates alongwith EPL 2024 Schedule , ISL 2024 Schedule and other related updates on ISL 2024 Points table on The Hindustan Times website and App
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Football / Germany legend Thomas Muller retires from international football
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On