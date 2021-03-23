IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Gerrard surprised Southgate axed Alexander-Arnold
File photo of Steven Gerrard. (AFP)
File photo of Steven Gerrard. (AFP)
football

Gerrard surprised Southgate axed Alexander-Arnold

  • Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad last week for this month's 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:14 AM IST

Steven Gerrard said he was surprised by England coach Gareth Southgate's decision to drop Trent Alexander-Arnold from the squad for their World Cup qualifiers and described the Liverpool defender as the "best English right back in the country".

Alexander-Arnold was left out of Southgate's 26-man squad last week for this month's 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland.

ALSO READ| Europe starts World Cup qualifying amid pause for pandemic

The 22-year-old has been a regular in the England squad since breaking into the side ahead of the 2018 World Cup but Southgate said his form had cost him his spot.

Southgate has an abundance of options at right back and named Manchester City's Kyle Walker, Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Chelsea's Reece James for the upcoming games.

Rangers manager Gerrard, who spent 17 seasons at Liverpool as a player, said the defender needed support to get him back on track.

ALSO READ| Durable Ibrahimovic targets playing at 2022 World Cup, at 41

"I think Trent is the best English right back in the country," former England midfielder Gerrard told British media.

"One thing I've learnt from being a player is you can't always be 10 out of 10. When you do come off, you need that support, love and attention from your manager more than anyone else.

"So I was surprised by the decision but that's my opinion and my opinion is not important in this. Gareth Southgate makes the decisions there. I don't necessarily agree with that decision, but I’m not the England manager."

England host San Marino on Thursday before playing away against Albania on Sunday and at home against Poland on March 31.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
steven gerrard trent alexander-arnold gareth southgate england football team + 2 more
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
File photo of Steven Gerrard. (AFP)
File photo of Steven Gerrard. (AFP)
football

Gerrard surprised Southgate axed Alexander-Arnold

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • Trent Alexander-Arnold was left out of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad last week for this month's 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against San Marino, Albania and Poland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Romelu Lukaku: File photo(AFP)
Romelu Lukaku: File photo(AFP)
football

Lukaku tests negative for COVID-19 and will play for Belgium

Reuters, Brussels
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Lukaku was negative in tests late last week and again on Monday, after which he was allowed to leave Milan by the city’s health authority, officials said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Durable Ibrahimovic targets playing at 2022 World Cup, at 41

AP, Stockholm, Sweden
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The striker has come out of international retirement at the age of 39 and is set to play his first match for Sweden since 2016 when the team plays a World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Stockholm on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football Ground: Representational Image(REUTERS)
Football Ground: Representational Image(REUTERS)
football

Europe starts World Cup qualifying amid pause for pandemic

PTI, Geneva
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The pandemic was felt in three teams losing what home advantage exists when most games are still played without fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Reuters)
Representational image.(Reuters)
football

Europe starts World Cup qualifying amid pause for pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • The 10 European qualifying groups kick off Wednesday and will play 75 games in eight days. Some teams will play triple-headers in a schedule squeezed by the loss of dates in June because of the postponed European Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford(AP)
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford(AP)
football

Rashford could be fit for England duty, says Solskjaer

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Rashford missed United's game at the King Power Stadium because of a foot problem as they were knocked out of the competition in a 3-1 loss to Brendan Rodgers' side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC misses a kick during Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, Thursday, February 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI02_25_2021_000266A)(PTI)
Goa: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC misses a kick during Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, Thursday, February 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI02_25_2021_000266A)(PTI)
football

Hope we give good account of ourselves in upcoming friendlies: Sunil Chhetri

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:21 PM IST
India football captain Sunil Chhetri is set to miss the two friendlies in Dubai on March 25 (UAE) and 29 (Oman) after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi.(REUTERS)
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi.(REUTERS)
football

Record-breaking Messi scores twice as Barcelona hammer Real Sociedad 6-1

Reuters, San Sebastian, Spain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring by netting against his old club in the 36th minute and right back Sergino Dest stretched Barca's lead shortly before halftime after latching on to a sweeping pass from Messi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - March 21, 2021 Manchester United's Mason Greenwood as Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana celebrate after the match REUTERS/Oli Scarff(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - March 21, 2021 Manchester United's Mason Greenwood as Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana celebrate after the match REUTERS/Oli Scarff(REUTERS)
football

Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Reuters, Leicester, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:27 AM IST
The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from Manchester United's Fred, whose backpass became a through-ball for Iheanacho. The Nigerian collected it and rounded the keeper before firing home in the 24th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Carlos Vinicius celebrates scoring their first goal with Sergio Reguilon.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Carlos Vinicius celebrates scoring their first goal with Sergio Reguilon.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tottenham beats Aston Villa 2-0 to keep CL spot in sight

AP, Birmingham, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • The Premier League win marked a quick recovery for Jose Mourinho's side after being eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday and losing last weekend's north London derby to Arsenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hertha Berlin's Hungarian head coach Pal Dardai (2L) speaks with Hertha Berlin's Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha (L) during substitution during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Hertha Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin on March 21, 2021. - Hertha Berlin won the match 3-0. (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO(AFP)
Hertha Berlin's Hungarian head coach Pal Dardai (2L) speaks with Hertha Berlin's Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha (L) during substitution during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Hertha Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin on March 21, 2021. - Hertha Berlin won the match 3-0. (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO(AFP)
football

Hertha beats Leverkusen 3-0 to leave Bundesliga drop zone

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Bosz, who has been in charge at Leverkusen since January 2019, has seen his team claim just four wins from 17 games this year, with 10 defeats including losses that knocked Leverkusen out of the Europa League and German Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham United v Arsenal(Pool via REUTERS)
West Ham United v Arsenal(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arsenal roar back to draw 3-3 at West Ham

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
West Ham punished a sleepy Arsenal with Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek putting them in complete control and set to go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus lost 0-1 to Benevento(AP)
Juventus lost 0-1 to Benevento(AP)
football

Juventus suffer shocking loss to Benevento

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The defeat left champions Juve in third place, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan with 11 games remaining.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0(Chelsea FC)
Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0(Chelsea FC)
football

Chelsea see off Sheffield United to make FA Cup semis

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The victory at Stamford Bridge extended Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start in London with the German winning 10 matches and drawing four in all competitions since replacing Frank Lampard in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Newcastle United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 12, 2019 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez applauds the fans after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Newcastle United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 12, 2019 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez applauds the fans after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Ex-Liverpool, Newcastle boss Benitez contemplates Premier League return

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Spaniard Benitez was in charge of Liverpool from 2004-10. He twice reached the final of the Champions League and won Europe's elite club competition in unforgettable style in 2005.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP