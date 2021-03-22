IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Durable Ibrahimovic targets playing at 2022 World Cup, at 41
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Durable Ibrahimovic targets playing at 2022 World Cup, at 41

The striker has come out of international retirement at the age of 39 and is set to play his first match for Sweden since 2016 when the team plays a World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Stockholm on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Stockholm, Sweden
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:32 PM IST

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has unfinished business at the World Cup.

The striker has come out of international retirement at the age of 39 and is set to play his first match for Sweden since 2016 when the team plays a World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Stockholm on Thursday.

Ibrahimovic’s initial aim is to play for Sweden at the continent-wide European Championship starting in June but looming further in the distance is the World Cup in Qatar that takes place in November and December 2022 — when he will be 41.

Ibrahimovic has played in two World Cup finals — in 2002 and ’06 — and never scored a goal. He wants to fill that gap on his bulging resume.

“That is something I will beat because I can’t have a zero,” Ibrahimovic said Monday, smiling. “Looking too far ahead is dangerous. I must think more about what happens the next day. … But If I feel the way I do today, I will be there.”

The AC Milan striker interspersed moments of typical brashness — “If you ask me, I’m the best in the world,” he said — with moments of humility as he spoke for nearly an hour at a news conference at the Friends Arena in Stockholm. He even appeared to weep as he recalled saying farewell to his family before travelling to Sweden for the upcoming games against Georgia, Kosovo and Estonia.

Ibrahimovic, Sweden’s record scorer with 62 goals from 112 appearances, said he had missed playing for the national team and was as enthusiastic as he has ever been.

“The head is sometimes faster than the legs can handle,” he said. “But right now, it’s just about feeling good, performing and every time I go out on the field I’m like a little child kicking the ball for the first time.

“If the head gets to decide, I never stop. I’m not the same player as before, but I continue to perform.”

Ibrahimovic said a serious knee injury he sustained while playing for Manchester United in 2017, which kept him out for seven months, changed his mindset about his career. He only played seven more games for United, eventually moving to Los Angeles Galaxy where he spent two seasons.

He returned to top-level European soccer at AC Milan in late 2019 and feels his displays in Italy prove he is still capable of performing well at the international level.

“He is young, very young,” Ibrahimovic said, speaking about himself. "And each day that passes, the younger he gets.”

Ibrahimovic said he has received some playful taunts about his age from teammates since linking up with the Sweden squad but it is clear he is still held in great esteem by the country’s players, some of whom grew up idolizing him.

Emil Forsberg and Alexander Isak offered to give him their shirt numbers — Nos. 10 and 11, respectively — and Ibrahimovic said he has taken up Isak’s offer.

“He said he’ll get it back in six or seven years when I quit,” Ibrahimovic said with a laugh.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson said he envisaged the captaincy one day returning to Ibrahimovic, but not immediately.

“Of course Zlatan has the most experience but he has no experience with our team,” Andersson said. “Eventually he will be able to be captain of this team. But right now I don’t see it in this group.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
zlatan ibrahimovic ac milan
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
Zlatan Ibrahimovic: File photo(REUTERS)
football

Durable Ibrahimovic targets playing at 2022 World Cup, at 41

AP, Stockholm, Sweden
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The striker has come out of international retirement at the age of 39 and is set to play his first match for Sweden since 2016 when the team plays a World Cup qualifier against Georgia in Stockholm on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Football Ground: Representational Image(REUTERS)
Football Ground: Representational Image(REUTERS)
football

Europe starts World Cup qualifying amid pause for pandemic

PTI, Geneva
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:19 PM IST
The pandemic was felt in three teams losing what home advantage exists when most games are still played without fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.(Reuters)
Representational image.(Reuters)
football

Europe starts World Cup qualifying amid pause for pandemic

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:24 PM IST
  • The 10 European qualifying groups kick off Wednesday and will play 75 games in eight days. Some teams will play triple-headers in a schedule squeezed by the loss of dates in June because of the postponed European Championship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File Photo of Xabi Alonso.(AFP)
File Photo of Xabi Alonso.(AFP)
football

Xabi Alonso to take over at Borussia Monchengladbach: Report

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:37 PM IST
  • Reports claim that Xabi Alonso as has agreed to replace current Gladbach coach Marco Rose, who is joining Borussia Dortmund next season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford(AP)
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford(AP)
football

Rashford could be fit for England duty, says Solskjaer

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:12 PM IST
Rashford missed United's game at the King Power Stadium because of a foot problem as they were knocked out of the competition in a 3-1 loss to Brendan Rodgers' side.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Goa: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC misses a kick during Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, Thursday, February 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI02_25_2021_000266A)(PTI)
Goa: Sunil Chhetri of Bengaluru FC misses a kick during Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC, at the Tilak Maidan Stadium, Goa, Thursday, February 25, 2021. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics) (PTI02_25_2021_000266A)(PTI)
football

Hope we give good account of ourselves in upcoming friendlies: Sunil Chhetri

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:21 PM IST
India football captain Sunil Chhetri is set to miss the two friendlies in Dubai on March 25 (UAE) and 29 (Oman) after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi.(REUTERS)
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi.(REUTERS)
football

Record-breaking Messi scores twice as Barcelona hammer Real Sociedad 6-1

Reuters, San Sebastian, Spain
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:36 AM IST
Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring by netting against his old club in the 36th minute and right back Sergino Dest stretched Barca's lead shortly before halftime after latching on to a sweeping pass from Messi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - March 21, 2021 Manchester United's Mason Greenwood as Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana celebrate after the match REUTERS/Oli Scarff(REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Leicester City v Manchester United - King Power Stadium, Leicester, Britain - March 21, 2021 Manchester United's Mason Greenwood as Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu and Wesley Fofana celebrate after the match REUTERS/Oli Scarff(REUTERS)
football

Leicester out-class Manchester United to reach FA Cup semis

Reuters, Leicester, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:27 AM IST
The Foxes took the lead following a horrendous error from Manchester United's Fred, whose backpass became a through-ball for Iheanacho. The Nigerian collected it and rounded the keeper before firing home in the 24th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Carlos Vinicius celebrates scoring their first goal with Sergio Reguilon.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Carlos Vinicius celebrates scoring their first goal with Sergio Reguilon.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tottenham beats Aston Villa 2-0 to keep CL spot in sight

AP, Birmingham, England
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:24 AM IST
  • The Premier League win marked a quick recovery for Jose Mourinho's side after being eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday and losing last weekend's north London derby to Arsenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hertha Berlin's Hungarian head coach Pal Dardai (2L) speaks with Hertha Berlin's Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha (L) during substitution during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Hertha Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin on March 21, 2021. - Hertha Berlin won the match 3-0. (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO(AFP)
Hertha Berlin's Hungarian head coach Pal Dardai (2L) speaks with Hertha Berlin's Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha (L) during substitution during the German first division Bundesliga football match between Hertha Berlin and Bayer Leverkusen in Berlin on March 21, 2021. - Hertha Berlin won the match 3-0. (Photo by ANNEGRET HILSE / POOL / AFP) / DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO(AFP)
football

Hertha beats Leverkusen 3-0 to leave Bundesliga drop zone

AP, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:44 PM IST
Bosz, who has been in charge at Leverkusen since January 2019, has seen his team claim just four wins from 17 games this year, with 10 defeats including losses that knocked Leverkusen out of the Europa League and German Cup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Ham United v Arsenal(Pool via REUTERS)
West Ham United v Arsenal(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arsenal roar back to draw 3-3 at West Ham

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:39 PM IST
West Ham punished a sleepy Arsenal with Jesse Lingard, Jarrod Bowen and Tomas Soucek putting them in complete control and set to go level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus lost 0-1 to Benevento(AP)
Juventus lost 0-1 to Benevento(AP)
football

Juventus suffer shocking loss to Benevento

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:52 PM IST
The defeat left champions Juve in third place, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan with 11 games remaining.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0(Chelsea FC)
Chelsea beat Sheffield United 2-0(Chelsea FC)
football

Chelsea see off Sheffield United to make FA Cup semis

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 09:13 PM IST
The victory at Stamford Bridge extended Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel's unbeaten start in London with the German winning 10 matches and drawing four in all competitions since replacing Frank Lampard in January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Newcastle United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 12, 2019 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez applauds the fans after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Fulham v Newcastle United - Craven Cottage, London, Britain - May 12, 2019 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez applauds the fans after the match REUTERS/Peter Nicholls EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo(REUTERS)
football

Ex-Liverpool, Newcastle boss Benitez contemplates Premier League return

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 01:52 PM IST
Spaniard Benitez was in charge of Liverpool from 2004-10. He twice reached the final of the Champions League and won Europe's elite club competition in unforgettable style in 2005.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)(AP)
Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super, Pool)(AP)
football

Man City leave it late to beat Everton and reach FA Cup semis

Reuters, Liverpool
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Everton erected a blue wall for most of the game and managed to frustrate Pep Guardiola's side until Gundogan stooped to head home in the 84th minute for his 16th goal of the season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP