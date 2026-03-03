Gianluca Prestianni’s Benfica career ‘over’ if found guilty in Vinicius Junior racism probe: Jose Mourinho

Gianluca Prestianni, who is currently being investigated by UEFA after allegedly racially abusing Vinicius Junior, will no longer play for Benfica if found guilty, according to Jose Mourinho. The Benfica manager was criticsed for his initial comments after the first leg of the Champions League knockout play-off. But now he has publicly stated that is completely opposed to any kind of discrimination or prejudice.

Prestianni was also suspended for last week's return leg in Madrid, as Benfica lost their appeal against the ban. But the Argentine attacker has denied the allegations. If he is found guilty, he is exected to face a lengthy ban.

‘If the player is indeed guilty…’: Jose Mourinho Speaking to reporters, Mourinho said, "If my player did not respect these principles, which are mine and Benfica's as well, then that player's career with a coach named Jose Mourinho and at a club named Benfica will come to an end."

"I am not a scholar, but I am not ignorant either. The presumption of innocence is a human right, isn't it?

"I stand by my opinion. If the player is indeed guilty, I will never look at him the way I looked at him before, and with me, it's over.

"But I have to put many 'ifs' in front of it."

The controversial incident happened after Vinicius gave Real Madrid the lead in the first leg, and he was booked for celebrating in front of the Benfica fans. After celebrating, he was confronted by Prestianni, who cover his mouth with his shirt, before saying something.

In response, Vinicius went to the referee, who immediately stopped the game.

Speaking to Amazon Prime after the first leg, Mourinho said, "I told [Vinicius Jnr], when you score a goal like that you just celebrate and walk back. They [Vinicius Jr and Prestianni] told me different things. But I don't believe in one or another. I want to be an independent."

"When he was arguing about racism, I told him the biggest person [Eusebio] in the history of this club was black.

"This club, the last thing that it is, is racist."

Mourinho was also seen speaking to Vinicius, and a member of Benfica's coaching team was shown a red card. Mourinho was also sent off for a different incident, which saw him miss the second leg as Benfica lost 2-1, going out 3-1 on aggregate.

Last week, UEFA appointed an ethics investigator to examine the allegations against Prestianni. The investigator has already spoken to the relevant parties and produced an interim report for UEFA, recommending the suspension of Prestianni for one game, while the investigation continues.