AIFF invites bids for 15-year ISL, IWL commercial rights from 2026-27 season

The AIFF on Monday issued an invitation to bid for the commercial rights to men's and women's club competitions, with an agreement for a minimum of 15 years, beginning with the 2026-27 season. Prospective bidders have been offered two packages for bidding on men's and women's club competitions.

Package A is for ISL and the Federation Cup. Meanwhile, Package B is for IWL and IWL 2, and also the Women's Federation Cup has been introduced as an option. Meanwhile, the I-League, which has been renamed as the Indian Football League, was not included in the latest Request for Proposal (RFP).

Also Read: What happens if Iran withdraw from 2026 World Cup? Possible replacements under FIFA rules

According to a PTI report, a senior AIFF official said, "We want the commercial rights for a minimum duration of 15 years. If the bidder agrees it can be done for 20 years also, it is an option."

Meanwhile, the RFP will not be made public. Interested bidders will have to purchase the document for ₹2.5 lakh.

"It is clarified that the RFP shall be shared by way of email only upon receiving the payment ... the RFP must be purchased by the entity that desires to bid. Such right to bid may not be transferred to any affiliates of the entity making payment," AIFF said.

"Further, any bid submitted in response to the RFP by an entity that has not made the payment described hereinabove shall be summarily rejected and not considered for any evaluation under the RFP."

Meanwhile, a pre-bid conference has been organised for March 11, and the last date for bid submission is March 19. The bids will be opened on March 20.

In January, the AIFF also issued the RFP document for broadcast rights related to ISL. Meanwhile, in February, the AIFF awarded exclusive global broadcast rights of ISL 2025-26 to FanCode for ₹8.62 crore.