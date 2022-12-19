'GOAT debate is over': Messi settles Cristiano Ronaldo battle with stunning FIFA World Cup win to 'complete football'

The GOAT debate had eventually come down to who won more international trophies. And Cristiano Ronaldo had nudged ahead in the race when he had led Portugal to Euro Cup win in 2016 and Nations League title haul in 2019. Lionel Messi pulled one back with the Copa America win in 2021. The FIFA World Cup title was then set as the bar to settle the long-standing battle. And it was Messi who silenced Ronaldo fans with the stunning title haul on Sunday night at the Lusail Stadium when Argentina beat France in a dramatic final.

Messi scored twice for Argentina as they played out a 3-3 draw over 120 minutes with Kylian Mbappe's astounding hat-trick keeping France alive in the contest. Messi then converted from the spot to put Argentina ahead in the penalty shootout. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez then saved one before Gonzalo Montiel scored the decisive one to help Argentina win 4-2 in the tie-breaker.

Moments after the big final, 'Ronaldo' started trending on social media with fans claiming that Messi has ended the debate with Argentina's first-ever World Cup win in 36 years as he "completed football". His illustrious resume now includes - 10 La Liga trophies, seven each of Copa del Reys and Spanish Super Cup, four Champions League titles, three apiece of UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, a Ligue 1 title, the Copa America trophy and not to forget, his seven Ballon D'ors.

Talking about Ronaldo, it was a forgettable World Cup campaign in Qatar for the Portugal captain. He began on a high after he became the first man to ever score in five different World Cup editions, but his struggle piled as he later started from the bench in two of Portugal's key matches - the Round of 16 against Switzerland and the Morocco tie. Portugal eventually suffered a quarterfinal exit after 0-1 loss to Morocco.

