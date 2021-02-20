Great I M Vijayan keeps motivating me, says Rahul
A big admirer of legendary I M Vijayan, young Kerala Blasters FC forward Rahul KP says the towering former India footballer keeps motivating him after inspiring him to take up the 'beautiful game'.
"There are a lot of players who have helped me. Like IM Vijayan, I come from the same place as him. My family and friends are all big fans of him. He stays 10 minutes from my home. He is very popular, his name is everywhere, and I still remember watching him on the ground, playing amazing," Rahul told AIFF TV.
"I personally know him and he has been great to me. He keeps motivating me, giving me positive energy and treats me like his own son.
"He is a great human being, and we have a good relationship. I am close to him, it is amazing," the footballer from Thrissur added.
Apart from the former Indian captain, other players like Mohammed Rafi and NP Pradeep also hail from the hotspot of Kerala football and these veterans now play important roles in the development of youngsters.
"Rafi bhai (Mohammed Rafi), is my big bro. I have always had a good relationship with NP Pradeep, Mohammed Rafi. They have a lot to say, and always give good advice.”
The former India U-17 striker, who played in the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup, represented the Indian Arrows for two years before signing up for Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters in 2019.
"I am from Kerala. I have seen the club and their performance since I was young. There was a lot of passion from my side for the club.
"Before joining the club, I used to go watch the matches. It was my dream team to join, and dreamt about playing for them. So, when I got an opportunity and they called me up, I was very happy to sign with them," he said. PTI SSC SSC AT ATThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Great I M Vijayan keeps motivating me, says Rahul
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zidane praises Mbappe for hat trick at Camp Nou
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bournemouth players to stop taking a knee before matches
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal's Willian latest to suffer online racial abuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna shines as ATK Mohun Bagan do the double in the Kolkata derby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel urges Pulisic to 'stay positive' amid limited minutes
- Tuchel on Friday sought to quell speculation about Pulisic's long-term future at Stamford Bridge. Pulisic's only start since Tuchel took over late last month was in an FA Cup match last week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bayern midfielder Tolisso out for 3 months with thigh injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid's Benzema to miss Valladolid, doubtful for Atalanta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappe, Haaland in a league of their own
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's football WC qualifying round matches scheduled for March postponed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Majority of Asia's World Cup qualifiers postponed until June due to COVID-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man United, Spurs win big in relocated Europa League games
- The first leg was played in Turin, one of a number of games relocated away from their original venues due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions from certain countries affecting teams from Britain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mbappé apparently caught saying in game he would 'kill' Alba
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ISL: NorthEast United score late to hold Chennaiyin FC 3-3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimović and Lukaku meet again in Milan derby after spat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox