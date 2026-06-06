Growing in stature, the Alvarez way

Mumbai: Julian Alvarez skipped past a defender as he entered the penalty box, his back towards the goal. He had dragged the ball away from the defender with his first touch. With the second, he moved it away from a tackle. The third was a powerfully-struck side-footed shot that flew into the top corner of the net.

Argentina's Julian Alvarez in action. (REUTERS)

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At Stadium 974 in Doha against Poland, it proved to be the goal that cemented Argentina’s progression into the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. What it also did was secure Alvarez’s spot as a starter for his team for the rest of the tournament. Weeks later, he would go on to lift the World Cup as a part of the Argentina team, led and inspired by Lionel Messi.

Alvarez was 22 at the time, but his role and importance in the triumph cannot be overstated. Now, as he gears up to don the No.9 for La

Albiceleste at the 2026 edition in North America, he has only grown in strength and stature.

The Argentina team is already in the USA, but there is ongoing drama in Spain over Alvarez. He plies his trade for Atletico Madrid, but La Liga champions FC Barcelona have the 26-year-old on their transfer radar.

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{{^usCountry}} There have been reports that Barcelona are set to make an offer of over €100 million for the striker. According to ESPN, Alvarez’s current contract runs till 2030, with a whopping €500 million release clause. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There have been reports that Barcelona are set to make an offer of over €100 million for the striker. According to ESPN, Alvarez’s current contract runs till 2030, with a whopping €500 million release clause. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} These are big numbers, but they befit the player he is. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} These are big numbers, but they befit the player he is. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Alvarez is a versatile footballer who can play in an array of attacking positions. He is instrumental on the wings, has impressed while playing as an attacking midfielder, and while he is known for his charges up the pitch, he tracks back and helps the defence as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alvarez is a versatile footballer who can play in an array of attacking positions. He is instrumental on the wings, has impressed while playing as an attacking midfielder, and while he is known for his charges up the pitch, he tracks back and helps the defence as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} And he does it all with energy and tenacity. Pep Guardiola praised him at Manchester City and has seen him thrive in Madrid. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} And he does it all with energy and tenacity. Pep Guardiola praised him at Manchester City and has seen him thrive in Madrid. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For Argentina, with opponents arguably putting most of their energy preparing to defend against Messi, Alvarez has become a different beast since 2022. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Argentina, with opponents arguably putting most of their energy preparing to defend against Messi, Alvarez has become a different beast since 2022. {{/usCountry}}

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“I wouldn’t say my style has changed much since 2022, but I’ve learned some new concepts and improved in certain areas,” he told FIFA.com. “I have more experience now given how many

matches I’ve played in the last few years. Above all, wearing this (Argentina) shirt gives you an extra push and you do get better over time, even if you don’t realise it.”

A part of his development in the national team also stems from the rivalry he has with compatriot and fellow striker Lautaro Martinez, captain of Inter Milan, for a spot in the starting XI.

“We’re competitors, but we also get to play together, which is a pleasure for me,” said Alvarez. “Whenever we’ve taken to the pitch together, we’ve done well and when just one of us gets the call, all that matters is that we all want what’s best for the team. That internal competition also helps us both develop and improve every day. It’s always like that. Whenever you have strong and healthy competition, everyone gets better, which is the key aspect.”

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Both were part of the triumph in Qatar. But while that title is the most glistening piece of silverware in his trophy cabinet, Alvarez has been raking up the accolades for years.

WIth his boyhood club River Plate, he was a part of the team that won the top-flight Primera Division in 2021, three years after he won the Copa Libertadores, the marquee South American club continental title.

In England, he won two Premier League titles with Manchester City, along with the Champions League in 2022-23 and the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup.

With Argentina, he was a part of the team that won back-to-back Copa America titles in 2021 and 2024.

At the 2022 World Cup, he was the team’s second-highest scorer with four goals, behind Messi’s seven. He was also the joint-second highest scorer during the team’s 2026 World Cup qualification campaign, with four goals.

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Argentina have been placed in Group J, along with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

In all those matches, and even beyond, should Argentina progress past the group stages, most of the attention may be on the No.10 of Messi. Working in the shadows of one of the best ever to play, however, will be Alvarez, the team’s X-factor.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shahid Judge Been a sports journalist for over 11 years. Won the best article award at the PII-ICRC Annual Awards in 2024.

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