Home / Sports / Football / Guardiola says defender Dias added to City's leadership group
Guardiola says defender Dias added to City's leadership group(Action Images via Reuters)
Guardiola says defender Dias added to City's leadership group(Action Images via Reuters)
football

Guardiola says defender Dias added to City's leadership group

Ruben Dias joined Manchester City from Benfica last year and was a mainstay of Pep Guardiola's defence as he helped the club win the Premier League title.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters |
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 10:45 AM IST

Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias will be one of five players sharing the captain's armband this season, manager Pep Guardiola said.

Dias joined City from Benfica last year and was a mainstay of Guardiola's defence as he helped the club win the Premier League title.

The Portugal defender, named Premier League Player of the Season as well as England's Footballer of the Year in a stellar debut campaign, led the team in Wednesday's 6-3 thrashing of RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

"Everyone has to be their own leader," Guardiola told the club website on Friday. "Every season we make the selection of captains. The players and backroom staff make the decision.

"Eleven months and one week we are all here together and they know who are the best to represent the team. We all choose our five captains."

Dias, 24, said he was proud to be named one of the captains and ready for the responsibility.

"It's definitely a big responsibility and I will do my best to be there for everyone," he said.

City, fifth on the table after four matches, host Southampton on Saturday.

 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ruben dias manchester city
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.