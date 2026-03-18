Guardiola’s Man City farewell looms without another Champions League, leaving a lingering blemish on his European legacy

When Manchester City roped in Pep Guardiola a decade back, the Premier League club had a clear ambition — to establish itself as the next Champions League powerhouse. And the Spaniard arrived with a glittering résumé. He had already guided FC Barcelona to two European Cup titles, while his stint at Bayern Munich brought silverware in the form of the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

But at City, Guardiola’s Champions League legacy has taken a hit, marked by more European disappointments than sustained success.

Guardiola remains one of the greatest managers of all time. In his decade at the Etihad, he has won the Premier League six times and lifted the FA Cup on four occasions. Across Barcelona, Bayern and City, he boasts 12 domestic league titles, a staggering return that underlines his dominance.

In the Champions League, only Carlo Ancelotti (218) has more managerial appearances than Guardiola (191), while he remains the joint second-most successful manager in the competition’s history with three titles, alongside Zinedine Zidane, and two behind Ancelotti’s record. One of those titles came with City in 2023, when they beat Inter Milan in Istanbul. They had also reached the final in 2021, only to fall short against Chelsea FC in Porto.

And that is where the story stalls.

That solitary peak remains the defining European high point of Guardiola’s decade at City.

On Tuesday, City fell 1-2 at home to Real Madrid, crashing out 1-5 on aggregate in the pre-quarterfinals. It marked the second consecutive season in which they failed to reach even the quarterfinal stage. In fact, City have progressed beyond the last eight just four times in the past decade.

Guardiola’s UCL frustrations Having ticked nearly every domestic box, the Champions League remains Guardiola’s most elusive frontier at City. And on Tuesday, the images told their own story — head in hands, a familiar look of disbelief, almost a sense of déjà vu.

In 2019, he was left stunned when City were knocked out by Tottenham Hotspur in dramatic fashion, with Raheem Sterling’s late winner ruled out. A year later, there was similar frustration as City fell to Olympique Lyonnais at the same stage.

The 2023 triumph, part of a historic Treble, was expected to open the floodgates. Instead, familiar disappointments returned. Over the past three seasons, City have managed just one knockout-stage win, against FC Copenhagen, while losing nine of their last 17 matches in Europe.

No opponent has embodied those struggles more than Real Madrid, who have now eliminated Guardiola’s City three seasons in a row, and seven times overall, more than any other side.

What next for Guardiola? Guardiola brushed aside speculation about his future in the immediate aftermath.

“Oh, everybody wants to fire me, right?! Oh my god, guys! One day I will come here and say, ‘bye bye, guys!’ And still I’m here, one more year of contract. The future will be bright and next season we will be back.”

Yet, questions persist.

There remains uncertainty over whether City will continue with Guardiola beyond the summer. And if this does prove to be his final season at the club, the Champions League record will stand out — not as a failure, but as an underachievement relative to the standards he set elsewhere.

Because for all the domestic dominance, Europe was always the benchmark.

And at Manchester City, it is the one frontier that never quite yielded enough.