Gvardiol errors emblematic of what is wrong with Manchester City

Erling Haaland had scored on either side of half-time and between the Norwegian's goals, Ilkay Guendogan's sweetly struck left-footer took a deflection beating the impressive Timon Wellenreuther in Feyenoord's goal. After Saturday's rout by Spurs, Manchester City were showing England, Europe and the world that their home was a fortress again.

Wellenreuther denied Haaland early by getting to his header. He then flew to the other side to keep out a Phil Foden shot. In hindsight, it will feel like the lack of cutting edge, something that has bothered City through all their recent defeats. In real time it didn’t.

When Haaland scored from the penalty he won for a foul by Quinten Timber, he celebrated by kicking the ball again. “With some feeling,” said the commentator. Then came the quick second-half goals and by the 53rd minute, the gloom had lifted. The swagger was back, no one had seen the stumble coming.

How could they? As per Opta, never in Champions League had a team leading 3-0 till the 75th minute not won. 3-0 is when Pep Guardiola gives bench players game time. Over the past two seasons it has been the City manager’s way of conveying that the match was sewn up. So, in came Kevin de Bruyne, James McAtee and Jahmai Simpson-Pusey, the last named being eased into the Champions League after a difficult outing against Sporting Lisbon when Ruben Amorim said “obrigado” with such flourish.

Not since 1963, when they were relegated, had City conceded at least two goals in six successive matches. Anis Hadj-Moussa, Santiago Jimenez and David Hancko ensured they did on Tuesday.

If, after five successive losses, 3-3 ever felt like a defeat it will be this for a team that has not looked so vulnerable since becoming serial Premier League champions. “Fragile,” said Guardiola.

Against Spurs, there were passes from Savinho and Bernardo Silva that went nowhere in a way that was reminiscent of Casemiro against Liverpool. But Josko Gvardiol’s brain fade leading to Hadj-Moussa strike is emblematic of what is wrong with City.

Gvardiol had a breakout 2022 World Cup, carrying the ball forward with confidence rare in someone who was not yet 21. A complete defender, he will be the next big thing, Igor Stimac said before the games began in Doha. Everything the former India coach had said was borne out by how Gvardiol led Croatia’s defensive line. Except when Lionel Messi surprised him with speed before sending him down blind alleys.

Since joining Manchester City in 2023-24, Gvardiol has rarely put a foot wrong. This term, he scored thrice in the Premier League and, though not his preferred position, has adjusted to the left back position. His losing the ball against Spurs for James Maddison’s first goal therefore was a surprise. Just as his poor back-pass to Ederson on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if it is mental. The first goal cannot happen, the second as well,” said Guardiola after the match. For Jimenez chesting home, Gvardiol lost a 2-1 duel, failing to win a header. He and Matheus Nunes went for the same ball leading to the move that fetched the third goal.

Ederson is also due his share of the blame for the goals. City have leaked 17 goals in their last six matches in all competitions.

Expected to provide width, Gvardiol was a threat when City attacked. But for Wellenreuther, he could have made it 4-0 in the 54th. But like with Kyle Walker against Spurs, when City lacked legs in midfield, the task of being effective on both ends of the pitch is proving to be too much for the full backs. “He will learn,” Guardiola said, refusing to blame one player for City’s collapse.

Losing control of the midfield is so unlike Guardiola’s City that it feels unreal when it happens. Teams are playing through City, and all night there were gaps for Feyenoord to exploit. Lack of intensity in the midfield is a problem that cost Erik ten Hag the job on the other side of Manchester, one Amorim has said will take time fixing. Without Rodri and Mateo Kovacic, and with Guendogan now 34, City are porous in the middle.

When City won the treble, Rodri had played 52 matches, the most under Guardiola since Lionel Messi’s 57 in 2011-12. Ruled out for the season with injury, Rodri cannot be replaced, Guardiola has said more than once. Ten of City’s first 13 goals in 2024-25 came from Haaland but that was when Rodri was available.

Though City scored more goals than any team in Europe’s top five, Guardiola, asked what made 2022-23 so successful, had pointed to improvements in defence. “Even when we make mistakes, we have the feeling that we are solid,” he had said.

Cut to the present when Guardiola said: “We cannot close the games and everytime they arrived, they scored.”

City are 15th in the standings, two points off the top eight who will qualify automatically to the round of 16.