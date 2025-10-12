Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick to pass 50 international goals in record time as Norway cruised to a 5-0 thrashing of Israel on Saturday, edging closer to qualifying for a first World Cup finals since 1998. Haaland fires Norway closer to World Cup as Italy stay in hunt

Before the match in Oslo, hundreds of people attended a pro-Palestinian demonstration, chanting "Free Palestine" to protest against Israel's "genocide" in Gaza, AFP journalists reported.

Norwegian police dispersed a gathering of pro-Palestinian activists with tear gas and made several arrests.

Inside the Ullevaal Stadium, several dozen Israeli fans waved their country's flag and a banner reading "Let the Ball Talk!".

Norway now lead Group I with 18 points, six more than second-placed Italy, who beat Estonia 3-1 in Tallinn to stay on track for qualification.

The comfortable win in Oslo leaves Norway firmly in control of the group as they seek a place at next year's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

After a meek performance, Israel take on Italy in Udine on Tuesday knowing they must win to keep alive their fading hopes of qualifying.

Haaland became the fastest player in men's international football to reach 50 goals for his country and now boasts 51 goals for Norway in just 46 games.

His early penalty was saved by Israel goalkeeper Daniel Peretz but the referee ordered the spot-kick to be retaken for encroachment inside the area, only for Peretz to parry away Haaland's second effort.

But Norway forged ahead in the 18th minute through an Anan Khalaili own goal, before Haaland raced clear to score. Norway got their third from an Idan Nachmias own goal.

Manchester City forward Haaland added his second with a powerful header before nodding in to complete his sixth hat-trick for his country with 18 minutes left.

Italy, attempting to reach their first World Cup finals since 2014, moved a step closer thanks to goals from Moise Kean, Mateo Retegui and Pio Esposito in Tallinn.

The Italians move three points ahead of Israel in second place in Group I, which offers a play-off spot.

Italy's meeting with Israel is expected to be a tense affair, surrounded by pro-Palestinian protests and only 5,000 tickets have been sold.

- Missed Ronaldo spot-kick -

In Lisbon, Cristiano Ronaldo had a second-half penalty saved by the legs of Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Caoimhim Kelleher but Portugal stole the win in injury time when Ruben Neves scored with a header.

Neves wore the number 21 shirt in tribute to his late international teammate Diogo Jota, who was killed in a car crash this year. Jota wore 21 for Portugal.

The hard-fought 1-0 victory puts the Portuguese five points clear of Hungary at the top of Group F.

The Hungarians beat Armenia 2-0 and the Irish and Armenia face a do-or-die match in Dublin on Tuesday.

European champions Spain kept their perfect record in qualifying intact by defeating Georgia 2-0 thanks to goals from Yeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal.

Turkey remain three points behind them in Group E thanks to a thumping 6-1 defeat of Bulgaria in Sofia.

Albania have never qualified for a World Cup but have a chance of being in the finals next year after a 1-0 win at Serbia thanks to a goal from Rey Manaj.

The Albanians are second in Group K behind England and four points clear of third-placed Serbia.

